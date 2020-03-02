Date: Friday 27 March
Event: Steve Steinman’s Anything for Love
Description: The Meat Loaf Story, featuring a special guest appearance from Newcastle singer Lorraine Crosby, who duetted with Meat Loaf on the original recording.
Time: 7.30pm
Doors open: 7pm
Tickets: £25.00
Venue: Rainton Arena, Mercantile Road, Houghton Le Spring, Tyne & Wear
DH4 5PH
Tel: 0191 5848630
Website: www.raintonarena.co.uk
Date: Friday 15 May
Event: Back to the 80s Party with Martin Kemp
Description: Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp will make a greatly anticipated visit to the Arena for a Back to the 80s Party.
Time:7.00pm
Doors open: 7.00pm
Tickets: £18
Venue: Rainton Arena, Mercantile Road, Houghton Le Spring, Tyne & Wear
DH4 5PH
Tel: 0191 5848630
Website: www.raintonarena.co.uk