Rosedene celebrated its annual Christmas light switch on with some very special guests – two little donkeys from the McCullagh family farm.

The children were delighted to see Eeyore and Pacifico arrive and were given the opportunity to pet and feed them before the lights were switched on. Rosedene have Christmas lights, trees, decorations and activities for the children across all of it’s nurseries.

Rosedene, which was recently shortlisted for three national nursery awards, including the 2020 Nursery Group of the Year, uses animals within its childcare programme throughout the year, including hatching chicks, pony visits and playing with dog director, Brian.

The festive mules enjoyed fuss from the youngsters before the lights were switched on, and the children were treated to some cakes and drinks to celebrate.

Alice McCullagh, director at Rosedene, said: “Christmas is going to be a different experience for many people this year, so we wanted to make it as special as possible for the children at Rosedene.

“All our children enjoy visits from animals, and due to the links donkeys have with the season, we thought it was a great opportunity to bring them along as special guests for the day.

“Everyone’s had a superday getting into the Christmas spirit, and this is just the start of Rosedene’s festive calendar of events through-out December. We’d like to wish everyone a merry Christmas from all of us at Rosedene, and we look forward to welcoming our children back in the new year.”

Rosedene Nurseries operates 11 childcare facilities across Tees Valley and North Yorkshire and has achieved an ‘Outstanding’ rating from the regulator Ofsted for many of its childcare services.