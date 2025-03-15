Liverpool vs. Newcastle United: 2025 Carabao Cup Final Preview – Date, Kick-off Time, Team News & Predictions

The 2025 Carabao Cup Final is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16, featuring an exciting showdown between Liverpool vs. Newcastle United. The match kicks off at 4:30 PM GMT and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and ITV1. Football fans are eagerly anticipating this battle as Liverpool aims to defend their title while Newcastle United looks to end a 70-year domestic trophy drought.

Liverpool’s Quest for Another Trophy

Liverpool FC enters the EFL Cup final 2025 as the defending champions and the most successful club in the competition’s history, with ten titles. They secured their place in the Carabao Cup Final 2025 by defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the semifinals. However, they face injury concerns that could impact their lineup.

Key defensive players Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, and Joe Gomez are all ruled out, leaving manager Arne Slot with tough decisions. Jarell Quansah may be forced to step in at right-back. Despite these defensive struggles, Liverpool’s attack remains strong, with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Díaz leading the charge. Gakpo, in particular, has been a standout performer in this Carabao Cup campaign, scoring five goals so far.

Newcastle United’s Historic Opportunity

Newcastle United FC will be eager to lift their first major domestic trophy since the 1955 FA Cup. Eddie Howe’s side reached the Carabao Cup final 2025 by overcoming Arsenal in the semifinals. However, they too have key absences that could affect their performance.

Anthony Gordon is suspended due to a red card in the FA Cup, while Sven Botman and Lewis Hall are ruled out with injuries. Despite this, Alexander Isak remains a crucial player in Newcastle’s attack, and his form could determine their chances of lifting the EFL Cup trophy.

Tactical Battle and Key Matchups

With Liverpool’s defensive injuries, Newcastle United may look to exploit their weakened backline by targeting the flanks. The absence of Alexander-Arnold could leave space for Miguel Almirón and Isak to capitalize on.

The midfield battle will be crucial. Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, and Sandro Tonali will aim to disrupt Liverpool’s passing game and dominate possession. If Newcastle’s midfield can control the tempo, they stand a good chance of creating goal-scoring opportunities.

Head-to-Head Record & Historical Context

Liverpool and Newcastle have previously met in one domestic cup final, the 1974 FA Cup Final, where Liverpool won 3-0. Liverpool FC also holds an impressive unbeaten record in their last 17 meetings with Newcastle United, with the Magpies’ last victory in this fixture coming in December 2015.

Where to Watch the Carabao Cup Final 2025

Fans in the UK can watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle United live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and ITV1. TalkSPORT will provide live commentary for those tuning in via radio.

Carabao Cup Final 2025 Predictions

With Liverpool’s experience in cup finals and their attacking depth, they enter as slight favorites. However, Newcastle’s hunger for a historic trophy win could make this an unpredictable battle. Will Liverpool FC extend their dominance, or can Newcastle United FC claim their first Carabao Cup trophy? Football fans worldwide will be eagerly watching this must-see encounter.