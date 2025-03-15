Australian Grand Prix 2025: Race Preview, Start Time, and Key Highlights

Introduction

The Australian Grand Prix 2025 is set to ignite the Formula 1 season with high-octane racing action at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. As the first race of the F1 2025 calendar, the event promises an electrifying battle among top F1 teams like Red Bull Racing, Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes. With Lewis Hamilton making his Ferrari debut, unpredictable Melbourne weather, and several new rookies on the grid, excitement is at an all-time high.

In this comprehensive preview, we cover the Australian GP schedule, race start times, driver line-ups, circuit modifications, and expert insights to keep you ahead of the action.

Australian Grand Prix 2025 Schedule & Start Time

The 2025 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will take place from March 14 to March 16, 2025. Below is the official race weekend schedule:

Friday, March 14 Free Practice 1: 01:30 GMT Free Practice 2: 05:30 GMT

Saturday, March 15 Free Practice 3: 01:30 GMT Qualifying: 05:30 GMT

Sunday, March 16 Australian Grand Prix Race Start : 04:00 GMT



Where to Watch the Australian GP 2025 Live

Fans can catch live coverage on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, ESPN in the USA, and Fox Sports in Australia. Online streaming will be available on F1TV Pro and partner broadcasters worldwide.

Australian Grand Prix 2025 Starting Grid & Driver Line-up

Provisional Starting Grid

Following an action-packed qualifying session, here is the provisional starting grid for the Australian GP 2025:

Lando Norris (McLaren) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) George Russell (Mercedes) Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls) Alex Albon (Williams) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) Carlos Sainz (Williams)

Note: This lineup is subject to post-qualifying penalties or adjustments.

Key Drivers to Watch

Max Verstappen : The defending F1 champion aims to secure a strong start for Red Bull Racing .

Lewis Hamilton : Making his debut for Scuderia Ferrari , the seven-time world champion will be closely watched.

Oscar Piastri : The Australian driver has a chance to make history by winning his home Grand Prix.

Lando Norris: Starting from pole, Norris hopes to claim his first-ever Formula 1 victory.

Track Modifications & Weather Forecast

Albert Park Circuit Modifications

Albert Park Circuit has undergone critical modifications for the 2025 season:

Turn 6 & 7 redesign to improve overtaking opportunities.

Kerbs flattened to reduce car instability.

Barrier adjustments following George Russell’s crash last year.

Melbourne Weather Forecast

Sunday’s race could be impacted by rain, with forecasts predicting an 80% chance of showers. Wet conditions could shake up race strategies, adding an extra layer of unpredictability.

Australian Grand Prix 2025 Race Strategy & Predictions

Tire Strategy

With cool track temperatures and potential rain, teams must decide between soft, medium, and hard compounds, or even intermediate tires in case of wet conditions.

Pit Stop Strategy

One-stop strategy expected under normal dry conditions.

Two-stop strategy may come into play with high tire degradation .

Wet weather strategies will depend on timing of rain showers.

Race Predictions

Max Verstappen is likely to challenge for victory, given Red Bull’s pace. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could secure a McLaren 1-2 if they maintain strong tire management. Lewis Hamilton might fight through the field to claim a podium finish in his Ferrari debut.

Conclusion

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix is shaping up to be an unmissable season opener with dramatic battles, strategic tire calls, and unpredictable weather. With the return of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red, a strong McLaren resurgence, and rookies looking to impress, this race could set the tone for an exciting Formula 1 season.

Don’t miss the action this Sunday, March 16, as Formula 1 2025 begins with a thrilling race in Melbourne!