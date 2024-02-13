Living Local Wins National Award

Living Local Estate Agent is Moved by Prestigious Award

Living Local Estate Agents in Winlaton has recently been honoured with a prestigious award from the Best Estate Agent Guide. This accolade distinguishes Living Local as one of the top 500 Estate Agents nationwide, a remarkable achievement considering over 13,000 Estate Agents were assessed across the country! The rigorous evaluation process involves mystery shopping and assessment of performance criteria.

Unlike many awards in the estate agency industry that can be self-nominated or involve fees, the Best Estate Agent Guide relies on an impartial judging process. The evaluation encompasses various criteria, including property marketing, customer service and results. Living Local’s commitment to excellence has positioned them among the elite in the North East, showcasing their dedication to providing a top-notch service.

The Best Estate Agent Guide Awards were founded in 2017 with the aim of improving service standards in the property industry. The criteria used are based on what matters most to buyers, sellers, renters, and landlords and create a standard of excellence that estate and letting agents strive to achieve and which help customers choose the best agent in their area.

Emma Mansell, owner of Living Local was delighted with the award, stating:

“As an independent business owner, you shoulder a lot of responsibility for the standards of the service offering. Unlike working as an employee of a big national chain (which many Estate Agents are), my business can deliver the very best experience to our customers.

“Buying or selling a house is a huge part of your life and there’s a lot at stake. Every Estate Agent will claim that they are the best, but this award proves that we are providing a truly excellent service. We work in a transparent way so that everyone knows from the start what we will do and how we do it.

“Our customer service and marketing techniques all lead to fantastic results for our customers, and I am so proud of my team for helping Living Local win this award, especially since more than 13,000 Estate Agents were assessed” she said.

Living Local were judged on the service they offer as well as their marketing technique which includes high-quality photographs, accurate floor plans, and engaging video tours to ensure potential buyers are captivated by the listings.

Emma expressed her passion for helping people, emphasising that being part of significant life events is the most rewarding aspect of her role. “We become an integral part of people’s journeys, whether they are starting a family, downsizing, or navigating the loss of a loved one. It’s a privilege to make a positive difference in their lives at what can be an extremely stressful time, and I feel truly blessed to be able to do this every day. To win an award is the icing on the cake.”