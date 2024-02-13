Town Centre Office for Jonathan

Jonathan Wallis, an established and experienced land agent covering the Yorkshire Dales, Teesdale, Durham and Northumberland, has opened a new office in a prime location in Barnard Castle. The expansion comes after just over six successful years of operating his own business and marks a significant milestone in his journey.

After working for a major firm of Chartered Surveyors for a number of years, Jonathan started his own business from the comfort of his home, initially working alone in a bedroom. His determination and expertise in the field of land agency led to steady growth. Within the first year, he had to recruit a dedicated personal assistant, and together, they worked tirelessly to build the business.

As the demand for his services continued to grow, Jonathan and his team moved to a shared office space in a community centre in Startforth which coincidently used to be his primary school. The business flourished even further, necessitating the addition of more staff to meet the increasing demands of clients. This growth ultimately led to the need for a larger office space.

The new office, now located in the heart of Barnard Castle town centre, is a testament to the success and expansion of Jonathan’s land agency business.

Jonathan specialises in rural property, with a focus on agricultural property, farms, and land. His expertise extends to advising landowners, tenants, and land occupiers on various matters, including property valuation, landlord and tenant advice, claims involving utility companies or land development for residential and commercial purposes.

One of the unique aspects of his work is that it allows him to explore the stunning countryside of the region, with both the Durham and Yorkshire Dales right at his doorstep. Jonathan enjoys the opportunity to visit beautiful properties and remote locations that few people have the chance to experience, from isolated hilltops to uncharted lands deep in the Pennines.

The new office’s prominent location on one of the town’s main streets enhances the visibility of his business, making it more accessible to clients and the community.

Jonathan’s team includes Helen Presley, his PA, secretary, and office manager, who has been with him since 2019. He also works alongside Victoria Linsley, a qualified chartered surveyor with expertise in residential property. Jonathan’s loyal springer spaniel, Mabel, is also a full-time member of the team, providing unwavering support and companionship.

Jonathan reflecting on his journey, emphasised how his decision to start his own business has been a rewarding experience. “Taking the big step to start my own business has now given me a lot of confidence and by delivering exceptional service and a good customer experience I’ve seen the business grow. I’m delighted to be in the heart of the town I grew up in and look forward to being more visible to my customers,” he said.

Jonathan is currently involved in several exciting projects, including land sales for housing development and property acquisitions for clients. He is also actively engaged in significant projects such as the A66 Trans Pennine Project, where he represents landowners affected by the A66 dualling between Scotch Corner and Penrith. Furthermore, he’s working with landowners with land affected by Northumbrian Water on two pipeline projects, one extending from Lartington near Barnard Castle to Shildon near Bishop Auckland and the other from Springwell to Washington.