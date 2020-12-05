A Site Manager in Nunthorpe has won three top national awards for the quality of the homes they are building at Barratt Developments’ nearby Grey Towers Village site, and has been recognised at this year’s National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards.

Earlier this year, six Site Managers at Barratt Developments North East received Quality Award wins. This month, the division was thrilled to see Mark Summersgill go on to be awarded the highly coveted Seal of Excellence and Regional Award. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the winners were recognised via a virtual, regional award event.

Mark Summersgill, Site Manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Grey Towers Village development in Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough, commented: “The Pride in the Job Awards is a great event, even whilst being virtual! It’s amazing to be recognised for the hard work that we do and to win these awards demonstrates a true team effort. I have my entire team at Grey Towers Village to thank for their hard work and devotion.”

The Pride in the Job Quality award, the Seal of Excellence award and the Regional Award all follow on from Mark’s success earlier in the year, in which he was awarded the 2019 Large Builder Supreme Award; the highest accolade that a UK site manager can receive.

In total, this year Barratt Developments won 92 Pride in the Job Quality awards nationally, more than any other housebuilder. Barratt has now won more Pride in the Jobs Quality awards for 16 years in a row, a record unmatched in the industry which shows its commitment to building homes of the highest quality.

Carl Sobolewski, Managing Director at Barratt Developments North East, commented: “I am delighted that Mark has achieved a Seal of Excellence and a Regional Award at the Pride in the Job Awards. It’s great to see that our Site Managers are rated amongst the very best in the country for the high quality homes that they deliver. It’s now more important than ever for customers to have confidence in the homes they are buying, and the mark of a Pride in the Job Quality award shows that their home has been built to the highest of standards.”

Now in its 40th year, the Pride in the Job Awards recognise the very best Site Managers from around the country and are instrumental in driving up standards. Commonly known as the Oscars of the housebuilding industry, it is the most highly regarded competition in the housebuilding industry with just 450 individual winners being chosen from over 11,000 entrants.

The chosen winners are given the awards after the NHBC, the industry’s construction standard setting body, carries out a series of spot check site inspections to select the most organised and best quality housing developments across the country. Each Site Manager is then judged on a range of key criteria including health and safety, their technical knowledge, customer service and attention to detail.

Located in the sought-after village of Nunthorpe, Grey Towers Village offers a range of luxury four and five bedroom homes. Surrounded by woodland nature trails, picturesque views and local necessities all within the charming village centre, the development is ideal for both families and professionals.