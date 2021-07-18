Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes North East, is celebrating the fun that gardening can bring to children, whilst also offering an engaging outdoor learning experience with pupils at local Tilery Primary School, which is near to the housebuilder’s Jubilee Gardens development in Stockton.

In line with National Children’s Gardening Week, which took place earlier this month, the housebuilder gifted pupils their very own gardening starter kits, and included a variety of vegetable seeds, gardening gloves, biodegradable peat pots and bamboo plant markers, as well as compost, to engage them with the fun and learning that gardening can bring.

Evidence from the Royal Horticultural Society highlights that the act of gardening has a positive impact on mental health and social interaction, as it helps to connect with others and be part of nature, as well as helping to rest and recharge our brains.

Emily Watson, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Jubilee Gardens, said: “We love engaging with the communities in which we build and are delighted to have partnered with Tilery Primary School in line with National Children’s Gardening Week. Spending time outdoors has a hugely positive impact on mental health, and it’s great to see that the children have been able to discover the fun and enjoyment that gardening can bring.”

Mr J P Repton, Head Teacher at Tilery Primary School, said: “This gesture from Barratt Homes is appreciated by all of us here at the school. The students really enjoyed testing out their green fingers with this activity, and it was a lovely way to welcome the pupils back after half-term in celebration of National Children’s Gardening Week. The children can’t wait to see their newly potted plants come to life!”

Barratt Homes’ Jubilee Gardens has a collection of three and four bedroom houses situated in the large market town of Stockton-on-Tees. With beautiful gardens and open-space views and located just a short drive from scenic walks in Tees Heritage Park, this is the perfect development for professionals and families alike.