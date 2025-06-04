Logic-i Group strengthens senior team following Michelle Harcourt appointment

Michelle Harcourt has joined Logic-I Group as a Senior Consultant

Logic-i Group, the project management consultancy specialising in complex construction and infrastructure projects, has appointed seasoned commercial and contract specialist Michelle Harcourt as a Senior Consultant, further enhancing its growing team of experts.

Michelle brings more than 25 years of experience in the construction and engineering sectors. With a proven track record in quantity surveying, commercial management, and project controls, her expertise will play a key role in supporting Logic-i’s continued growth in the UK and internationally.

Her appointment is a strategic addition to meet increasing client demand, and she has already successfully secured a major new client for the Yarm-headquartered Group.

She began her career as a Quantity Surveyor at Faithful+Gould and has since held a number of senior leadership positions, including Commercial Account Manager at Sembcorp at Wilton International, Commercial Director at Hertel Technical Services Ltd, and most recently, Commercial Director at Mech-Tool Engineering Ltd (MTE) in Darlington.

She brings significant experience in shaping and delivering commercial strategy for large-scale engineering and energy projects, both in consultancy and client-side roles. Her strengths in risk management, cost control, and project governance are closely aligned with Logic-i Group’s reputation for delivering precision, transparency, and assurance.

Stephen Priestley, Director at Logic-i Group, said: “Michelle brings a rare combination of technical expertise and commercial leadership. Her ability to deliver high-value, complex projects with clarity and control makes her a natural fit for Logic-i. We’re delighted to have her on board as we continue expanding our capacity to meet client needs across multiple sectors.”

Her appointment follows a period of rapid expansion for Logic-i, including the launch of two new divisions – Commercial-i and Commission-i – which provide end-to-end project and commissioning services.

Hailing from Teesside, Michelle will work across the Logic-i Group with a particular focus on commercial strategy, risk mitigation, and project assurance.

“I’m thrilled to join Logic-i at such an exciting point in its journey,” she said. “The company’s commitment to technical excellence and transparent project delivery aligns with my own approach. I look forward to delivering robust, commercially sound projects that meet the highest standards of governance and performance.”