Looking at moving Business? Here are a list of 3 industrial estates in Peterlee that you can move to?

If you’re looking to move your business to Sunderland, you’ve made a great choice. Sunderland is a thriving city with a strong industrial base, making it an ideal location for businesses looking to grow and expand. There are a number of industrial estates in the city that offer a range of facilities and amenities to suit your needs. Here are five industrial estates in Sunderland that you might want to consider for your business:

Pallion Industrial Estate: Pallion Industrial Estate is located in the north of the city and is home to a number of businesses across a range of sectors. The estate offers a mix of modern industrial units and office space, as well as on-site amenities such as cafes and parking facilities. Pallion Industrial Estate is well-connected to the city centre and major transport links, making it a convenient location for businesses looking to access the wider region.

Washington Business Park: Washington Business Park is a large industrial estate located to the south of Sunderland. The park offers a range of industrial units and office space, as well as on-site amenities such as conference facilities and a gym. Washington Business Park is located close to major transport links, including the A1(M) motorway, making it an ideal location for businesses looking to establish a presence in the North East.

Hylton Riverside Business Park: Hylton Riverside Business Park is located on the banks of the River Wear and offers a mix of industrial units and office space. The park is home to a number of businesses across a range of sectors, and benefits from on-site amenities such as cafes and parking facilities. Hylton Riverside Business Park is located close to Sunderland city centre and major transport links, making it a convenient location for businesses looking to access the wider region.