Lotus Emira GT4 with enhanced performance ready for customers

Deliveries to start summer 2023 across the world

First GT4 customers will receive significantly enhanced spec and performance

Cars will feature more power and an optimised aero package

Emira GT4 will be on display at Snetterton round of British GT Championship on 17-18 June

Hethel, UK – 13 June 2023

The Lotus Emira GT4 is in production and now ready for delivery to its first customers, with a significantly enhanced spec and performance.

First examples of the eagerly anticipated new Lotus race car will be shipped to owners over the summer, with orders from the UK, Europe, China, Australia and the USA.

The Emira GT4 has been homologated for competition in global GT4 classes and, thanks to a comprehensive options list, is also eligible for other non-homologated and specialist race series around the world.

After extensive development work by the Lotus team in collaboration with world-renowned motorsport partner RML Group, the car has been upgraded from the version that was unveiled at a VIP event at Hethel, Norfolk, last year. Improvements include:

Increased power – up more than 10% to 455 bhp

All-new six-speed paddleshift sequential racing gearbox and control system

Optimised aerodynamics to suit both tight/twisty and fast/flowing circuits

Enhancements to the braking system, springs, damping and cooling packs

Gavan Kershaw, Director of Vehicle Attributes, Lotus, and a former British GT Championship winner has been heavily involved in the development of the Emira GT4 from day one. He commented: “The Emira road car was such an excellent starting point for a GT4, and we’ve now further refined and tuned the package with the team at RML to create what we believe is a highly competitive and performance-oriented race car. We know our customers are keen to get behind the wheel and we’re looking forward to seeing their results.”

For anyone wanting to see the car and find out more, it will be on display at the Snetterton round of the British GT Championship on 17-18 June.

The Emira GT4 is the culmination of 75 years of innovation on the road and track, and marks the start of an exciting new era in performance GT racing for Lotus. Motorsport has always been part of the Lotus story. This year is the 75th anniversary of the first Lotus, the Mk I, which was a trials car built by founder Colin Chapman in 1948. Lotus has been synonymous with worldwide racing success ever since, and the company has pioneered many of the technical innovations which make racing the thrilling sport it is today. Lotus’ impressive roll-call of honours includes seven Formula 1 Constructors’ titles, six Drivers’ Championships and victory in the legendary Indianapolis 500.

Most recently Lotus has been racing with the Evora GT4, which won prestigious races and championships in categories such as British GT, Dubai 24hrs, Barcelona 24hrs, European GT, Sepang 12hrs and the Pirelli World Challenge.

All Emira GT4 customer cars are being hand-built by the RML team at a dedicated new production facility at Wellingborough, UK. There is no limit on the number which can be produced. The Lotus Emira GT4 is priced at £179,000 plus taxes and delivery. For more information contact Russell Gibbons at the Lotus motorsport department on rgibbons@lotuscars.com

Lotus Emira GT4: technical specification and performance data

Engine Lotus-tuned Toyota V6 2GR-FE, dry sump, Motec engine management Cubic capacity 3,456 cc Power 455 bhp* Torque 500 Nm* RPM 7,000 rpm* Supercharger Harrop TVS 1900 Transmission Hewland six-speed sequential with paddleshift actuation and LSD Fuel tank capacity 96-litre FIA FT3-approved, with dry brake filler Electronics Motec dashboard with data-logging. Motorsport wiring harness Suspension Double wishbone front & rear. Two-way adjustable Ohlins TTx dampers. Front and rear anti-roll bars. Brakes Competition specification brake system. Bosch adjustable Motorsport ABS Tyres Pirelli GT4 265/645×18 (front) and 305/660×18 (rear) Safety equipment Motorsport UK homologated and FIA-compliant six-point roll cage, FIA-compliant HANS-approved seat with six-point harness. Electronic fire extinguisher system / isolator switches Dimensions Length 4,410mm / height 1,290mm / track 1,636mm Weight/Mass 1,360kg* for base vehicle and subject to specification Body Extruded and bonded aluminium chassis with composite panels Aerodynamics Composite front splitter assembly and rear-mounted aerofoil Wheels Forged aluminium Price From £179,000 plus taxes & delivery Various options available on request

*Subject to Balance of Performance

