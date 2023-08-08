So much for everyone to enjoy together at Beaulieu this summer

Get set for an actioned packed summer at Beaulieu as history comes to life with colourful characters, living history parades, phantasmagorical rides and exciting new exhibitions to see across the attraction between 22 July – 3 September.

Back for the summer, see motoring parades in action. Watch vehicles that span motoring history rumble into life and drive out of the National Motor Museum for demonstration laps of the arena. From historic heroes like the Willy’s Jeep through to icons of TV and film including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Del Boy’s Reliant Regal Supervan from Only Fools and Horses, all generations of vehicles will be showcased.

As you wander the attraction, be sure to look out for living history characters that breathe life into the past. Children can collect their character cards as they spot them around the attraction. Watch age-old falconry skills in action from Lord Montagu’s falconer and see his magnificent birds take flight in the Abbey Cloister and on Palace House lawns. Then, head inside Palace House and see what Lord Montagu’s cook is baking in the Victorian Kitchen. Leave time to chat to the archaeologist in the Abbey Cloister as they look to discover the history that lies within these famous ruins and be sure to say hello to the mechanic as he works on motors from the National Motor Museum collection.

For those after a truly unique experience, embark on a whimsical adventure with a personal ride in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang or Mr Toad’s car*. Visitors of all ages can step back into the pages of these beloved stories and experience a ride like no other. The experience will take you on a journey through the attraction, catching glimpses of Beaulieu Abbey and Palace House, before returning back to the National Motor Museum. Prepare to be swept away on this magical ride, where imagination and history intertwine.

Sculpture at Beaulieu has also returned for 2023. Admire a diverse collection of 300 sculptures located against the backdrop of Beaulieu’s Palace House and its grounds and gardens until 24 September. This exhibition, sponsored by Charbonnel et Walker features work from more than 57 sculptors including items crafted by Nicolas Moreton, Jill Berelowitz, Jonty Hurwitz, Gary Boulton, Michael Turner and many more. No matter how big or small the sculpture, they are all for sale. For those that want to make the most of the light summer evenings, tickets are now on sale for our Sculpture at Beaulieu evenings. Open 5pm-8pm, visitors can take a closer look at this wonderful new exhibition after hours, when the remainder of the attraction is closed.

Motoring enthusiasts can explore the National Motor Museum with their family and see the new headline exhibition Motopia? Past Future Visions. This exhibition, sponsored by Select Car Leasing takes visitors on a journey through 130 years of future thinking and looks at the visions of the motor car from the past, present and future and what has become a reality. Take a look at the new permanent In Focus gallery that showcases rarely seen archive photographs from the National Motor Museum’s collections.

The event season continues throughout the summer holidays with Beaulieu Supercar Weekend on the 5-6 August. This must-see family spectacular brings some of the world’s most exclusive and desirable motors to Beaulieu, and is perfect for all supercar enthusiasts! Listen to a selection of supercars demonstrating the sound of their powerful engines, and watch them get put through their paces as drivers test their vehicles acceleration and braking on the demonstration run.

Why not make a weekend of your visit to Beaulieu with a stay in this picture-perfect backdrop? The Caravan and Motorhome Club pop-up campsites are returning to the Beaulieu Estate between the 4 and 31 July, and new for 2023 are tent pitches, which are now available.

Your admission ticket to the attraction will also include unlimited rides on our much-loved Veteran bus, which celebrates its 50th Anniversary at Beaulieu in 2023, and our ever popular Monorail, which passes right through the National Motor Museum. Visitors can also make use of the return for free offer to ensure they don’t miss out on anything this summer. This allows them to return to the Beaulieu attraction as many times as they like, up to six days after their first visit.

Whether exploring the New Forest on holiday or simply looking for a day out with the family, Beaulieu is the ideal destination to enjoy a marvellous day out, together. Visit www.beaulieu.co.uk for more information and to book your tickets now.

*Additional charges apply for rides in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mr Toads car, with tickets bookable upon arrival.

