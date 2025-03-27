Lotus reveals revised Emira line-up with new Turbo SE performance flagship

Lotus revamps Emira line-up; Emira Turbo SE and Emira V6 to replace First Editions

Emira Turbo SE: new levels of performance including an increase in power and torque, making it the quickest Emira to date

0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.0 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h (180 mph)

Available to order now, showroom debut in April

10,000th Emira produced in Hethel

Amsterdam, 4 March 2025

Lotus has revamped its Emira line-up to include the new, more powerful Emira Turbo SE next to the Emira V6, both building on the strong foundations of the previous First Editions that have captivated driving enthusiasts around the world. The Emira Turbo SE features enhanced levels of performance and design whilst building on the attributes the automotive world has come to expect, including its impressive supercar-like appearance, striking lines and thrilling dynamic performance, delivering a unique blend of ride and handling plus outstanding aerodynamics.

A name from the past reignited

The new Emira Turbo SE naming stems from Lotus’s rich history. The Emira Turbo SE not only reflects the 2-litre turbocharged in-line four-cylinder engine but is also a tribute to an era in which the turbo was first implemented. Specifically in 1980, with the launch of the Turbo Esprit, which was one of the early production sports cars to use this technology.

Further, the Emira Turbo SE refers to an era when SE was originally an optional ‘Special Equipment’ package, first introduced on the Type 14 Elite. It was also used with the Type 26 Elan, Elan SE Turbo, Lotus Cortina and the Elan S3, Elan S4 and Plus 2. In addition, Lotus has historically used the SE designation to identify higher output and more standard equipment, with the Esprit Turbo SE, Excel SE, Elan SE and the Europa SE as examples of that philosophy. To stay true to the Lotus ‘SE’ naming, the Emira Turbo SE adopts ‘SE’ to reflect increased levels of performance and equipment.

Increased performance

Powered by a 4-cylinder variable geometry turbocharged engine* with an 8-speed DCT gearbox, both sourced from technology partner AMG, the Emira Turbo SE has an output that has increased to 400 bhp (+40 bhp), with a torque increase of 50 Nm to 480 Nm. The new performance figures equate to a higher top speed of 290 km/h (+ 18 km/h) 180 mph (+11 mph) and an even faster acceleration time of 0-100km/h (0-62 mph) in just 4.0 seconds. Taking Lotus’ Emira philosophy ‘For The Drivers’ to an even higher level.

SE: Special Equipment

The Emira Turbo SE comes with the Lotus Drivers Pack as standard including Sports suspension settings, uprated cross drilled and ventilated two-piece brake discs and launch control as standard. In addition to performance enhancements the Emira Turbo SE also features a variety of core design features. These include newly finished 20” V-spoke forged Satin Grey wheels as standard as well as Zinc Grey paint, Alcantara headliner, red brake callipers, new ‘Emira Turbo SE’ badging, new black Lotus branding and black Lotus badging and tailpipes.

The new Lotus Emira Turbo SE can now be ordered with prices starting from £89,500

Emira V6

Emira customers can of course still opt for the Lotus Emira V6 with its 400bhp charge-cooled and supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine*, which is matched to either a standard six-speed manual or optional six-speed automatic transmission. The Emira V6 includes performance features like cross drilled and ventilated two-piece brake discs, Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyres, the Touring suspension and a limited slip differential (LSD) for manual models. Also, the Emira V6 hosts a number of design features like headlining, A-Pillars and Cantrail in black technical fabric and new model branding.

Prices of the Lotus Emira V6 start at £92,500

Made in Hethel, UK

The Emira sports car range is produced in Lotus’ UK factory in Hethel, like many of its predecessors since 1966. Following an investment of more than £100million, production takes place in a state-of-the-art production facility where recently the 10,000th Emira rolled of the production line. The 10,000th Emira built is not just a significant volume achievement – it also represents the fastest build rate of any Lotus model. Capacity at Hethel is now around 5,000 cars a year, compared with around 1,500 units annually a decade ago. Lotus has already built more Emira sports cars than it did Esprit models – a car it produced for almost three decades. The Emira is ‘Made in Hethel’, supported by new processes and technologies that enhance efficiency and build quality – a genuine ‘best of both worlds’ solution.

“The Lotus Emira is the most accomplished Lotus road car ever to roll through the Hethel factory gates’, says Matt Windle, Group VP & Managing Director Lotus Cars. “Beautifully proportioned with a stunning design inspired by the Evija all-electric hypercar, it’s the perfect package. The Emira is a junior supercar with all the thrills and head-turning characteristics found in the greatest Lotus cars, but at the same time is an everyday sports car that’s high on comfort and functionality, packed with the latest technology demanded by the discerning driver.”

More information on the revamped Lotus Emira line-up is available at www.lotuscars.com.