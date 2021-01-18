Hannah Turlington launches her original lino print especially for Valentine’s Day. Living and working in North Yorkshire, Hannah is a printmaker who is driven to create by her love of colour, nature and life’s stories.

There are 145 million Valentine’s cards sold every year with 36 million additional gifts sold and 250 million flowers on top of that. We are all aware of the need to be conscious when we shop so that we are making thoughtful choices. Hannah’s ‘Love’ original lino print is the perfect gift to give on Valentine’s day that will keep on giving the message of love every day of the year. Hannah delivers us a contrast to that mass produced product that connects us with a traditional craft in a practical yet beautiful product. It is perfect for lovers, friends and family or just for you.

Hannah Turlington is a printmaker, living and practicing in North Yorkshire, whose work is defined as fine art, designs, workshops,(both online and face to face) and commissions. Hannah specialises in telling stories with her art. She says:

‘I am a story teller and I use my work to tell those stories. Sometimes they belong to me; Sometimes they belong to others but usually they belong to all of us’.

‘Love’ has been inspired by the sweets Love Hearts when illustrating the design for her print. Hannah goes through a multi staged process to make the print; collecting inspiration, illustrating, carving the block and then finally printing before sending through your door.

‘Love’ is the perfect gift for those who want to make more considered purchases this Valentine’s Day and lovers of lino prints. Hannah’s distinctive style is highly detailed and it is enhanced by her choice of colour.

‘Love’ is hand printed to order by Hannah in her North Yorkshire studio. ‘Love’ is 20 cm by 15 cm, printed in Sonic Lipstick Pink onto A4 sized printmaking paper. Each print is signed by Hannah.

‘Love’: an original lino print especially for Valentine’s Day is available through Hannah’s website www.hannahturlingtondesigns.com , priced £15 including postage.

Follow Hannah on Instagram: hannahturlingtonart

Hannah Turlington – Creative Director – Hannah Turlington Designs.

Hannah Turlington is the Creative Director and Founder of Hannah Turlington Turlington Designs.

Hannah’s work is comprised of many stages to make the lino print; collecting and photographing, illustrating, carving the block and then finally printing in limited print runs, 5 for exhibition pieces, some taking 50 hours.

The similar process is followed when designing, then finally transferring the image digitally into a repeat. Hannah works closely with traditional UK manufacturers to print her fabric, use it for soft furnishings and fashion, making them herself and using artisan makers.

When Hannah first started printing, she did hand-printed cards, notebooks and bags, selling them at Village Market every month. She then developed her designs for products, such as tea towels and mugs. Hannah has a cohesive brand which tells the story of nature and life; this is something that her customers connect with.

Hannah is not a classically trained artist and has grown her business and art from her passion for colour, pattern and lino printing. Hannah has been a specialist teacher for children with special educational needs for many years and it is through this profession that she has learn how to connect with people on many levels.

Hannah tries to dedicate time to her own creative practice and developing her own art…which she have recently had the confidence to share her narrative style with the general public. Hannah believes that as an artist you spend so much time trying to make things that sell and actually you don’t necessarily need to do that…you need to be authentic and the right people will come to look at your work and ask the meanings behind it.

Hannah delivers workshops to connect people with their creativity and create beautiful hand-printed items; such as hand printed lampshades, kitchen textiles, cushion covers and hand-printed Christmas cards. Hannah has also have creative packs called ‘Learn to Love Lino Printing’ that can be bought as gifts and done at home.

Hannah connects with people on a monthly basis through my Print Club subscription; where subscribers resonate with her distinctive, highly detailed style that connects them with nature and tells the stories of the changing seasons. The monthly print arriving through the post is a gentle reminder to find gratitude in the world around them.

When Hannah creates she believes it is crucial to make a connection with the people who you are communicating with. 2020 has been a year when so many of us have lost the things that ground us and those connections that we have with people have been temporarily severed.

As an antidote to this Hannah has a hand-printed a calendar for 2021 called ‘Connections’. It explores the relationships that we have with everyday objects and how they ground us giving us security when things are tricky… but also as a reminder to remake those connections with people as we emerge from hibernation.

Hannah is an exhibiting artist with 2 solo exhibitions for 2021, a featured artist of 2021 at North Yorkshire Open Studios and exhibiting at Art&York in October 2021.

Hannah is very much looking forward to the adventures and lino prints that will come out of 2021. Her body of work for 2021 is to be called:

‘The stories that our lives leave behind’.

It will focus on the memories of the past that are capture in the objects and snippets of memories that we hold on to.

When not working, Hannah enjoys running, reading, rearranging her home and being outside in the fresh air collecting inspiration.

https://www.hannahturlingtondesigns.com/

