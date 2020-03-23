Newcastle-based commercial law firm, Mincoffs Solicitors, has achieved government certification to protect client data from misuse and cyber attacks, working alongside cyber security specialists, Lucid Technology Solutions.

The company now has the Cyber Essentials certificate which shows customers, potential customers and suppliers it has been through a rigorous testing and implementation process to ensure its cyber security is the best it can be. In line with the certification, Mincoffs has invested in new CyberSmart software which constantly monitors the company’s IT systems, ensuring they never falls short of the Cyber Essentials standard.

Helen Cunningham, Mincoffs IT manager, said that while the business already had robust systems in place, they felt it was important to have recognised, government backed certification that would offer added reassurance to current and future clients about Mincoffs’ commitment to cyber security.

She said: “Due to the constantly evolving cyber security landscape, we wanted to ensure that as a business we had done absolutely everything possible to eliminate any potential cyber threat. Going through the Cyber Essentials certification process with Lucid has been incredibly helpful, offering assurances to our internal team as well as our clients and stakeholders.”

Mincoffs worked with North East based business IT solutions provider and cyber security specialist, Lucid Technology Solutions to gain the certification, having enlisted them as their IT support partner in 2008. Lucid has offices in Stockton, Team Valley and Newton Aycliffe.

Paul Alsop, technology director and cyber security expert at Lucid Technology commented: “We were pleased to be enlisted by Mincoffs to help them achieve Cyber Essentials certification. We were able to audit their existing systems and implement changes which mean they now have added peace of mind that there are no vulnerabilities in their network.

“In a climate where cyber crime is now outpacing offline crime, Cyber Essentials certification is becoming a must have for organisations who take their cyber security seriously, particularly as it is now a requirement of many government contracts. It shows that a business takes cyber security seriously and are doing all they can to best protect clients’ valuable data. It also demonstrates they have data protection processes in place as required by GDPR.”

