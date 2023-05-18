Luxury brand Genesis confirmed for next month’s Salon Privé London

Genesis set to return to Salon Privé London at Royal Hospital Chelsea

Fast-growing luxury brand will showcase the all-electric Genesis GV60

Guests can look forward to sampling ‘The Genesis Difference’ with Genesis Personal Assistants at Salon Privé London

Tickets for Salon Privé London are on sale now at www.salonprivelondon.com

Luxury brand Genesis is the latest major car company to confirm its presence at this year’s Salon Privé London, to be held at Royal Hospital Chelsea on 20-22 April. The fast-growing firm will be out in force on the famous pristine lawns, demonstrating to an exclusive audience what makes ‘The Genesis Difference’ so unique.

The Genesis star of the show at Salon Privé London will be the all-electric GV60. The firm’s first crossover SUV EV is already winning awards, most recently being named What Car? Best Electric SUV 2023. Thrilling performance is delivered by an output of up to 490PS, while the powerful 77.4kWh battery can be rapid-charged from 10-80% in just 18 minutes. With up to 321 miles of range, the Genesis GV60 is a car perfect for the open road as well as the tight city streets of London.

Genesis is looking forward to showing what else makes the brand different at Salon Privé London. All customers, for example, work with a Genesis Personal Assistant throughout their ownership journey. Rather like a personal concierge, this one-to-one relationship develops from an initial test drive to configuring a car, to taking delivery and then living with it. Genesis promises a new standard in luxury service and the existing luxury brand will be happy to demonstrate this at Royal Hospital Chelsea.

“It’s very exciting to welcome Genesis back to Salon Privé London,’ said David. “It’s a high-end brand that I’m sure our guests will be interested to explore – and it’s fitting that the pure electric Genesis GV60 will be the star of the show, given how interest in electric cars is rocketing amongst Londoners. I look forward to visitors discovering what makes ‘The Genesis Difference’ so special for themselves.”

Salon Privé London is one of the world’s most prestigious automotive events and the sister event to the globally renowned Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace which is now in its 18th year. Set to be the capital’s most exclusive automotive party, Salon Privé London offers plenty to see and do in addition to the motoring attractions. There will be a luxury shopping village featuring brands such as high-end British Jewellery designer Boodles, and watches from famed luxury brand, Montblanc. Food and hospitality will also be first class, in the famed Salon Privé tradition, with a three-course luncheon, delicious Pommery Champagne, cocktails from the London Essence Co and fine wines from Chateau La Gordonne.

Further highlights include Friday’s Boodles Ladies’ Day, fun for all the family during Saturday at Salon Privé, plus exclusive VIP hospitality at The Sloane and DJs keeping the party going well into the evening on Thursday and Friday.

