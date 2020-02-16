maharishi’s latest program with Nike by You celebrates the merger of technology and nature.

Using Nike’s tallest Air unit, which is constructed from 75 percent recycled material, the maharishi By You Air Max 720 carries a distinct custom camouflage inspired by leopard spots. “Camouflage, in truth, is an abstract rendition of nature,” says maharishi founder Hardy Blechman.

maharishi’s abstraction of the leopard print is translated in a custom jacquard knit upper that comes in a choice of colors: leopard heat, leopard moss, leopard desert and leopard noble red. The depth of the camouflage is extended by a balance between the base surface of the fabric and the flocked yarns that sit about it. This creates a strong textural dimension, as well as a subtle shift of personality, depending on time of day.

Further customization comes in the form of a selection of maharishi “truisms” — “THE TRUTH IS ONE” or “WISE TYGERS” — which can embellish the Air unit.

The maharishi By You Air Max 720 can be customized now and will be available February 3 from nikebyyou.nike.com/maharishibyyou.