Go North East has extended its summer saving fares offers, and is improving its offering even further by introducing new money saving tickets in North Tyneside, which will include journeys into Newcastle.

The offers, which were introduced last month, cover County Durham, Gateshead and the City of Sunderland, as well as longer journeys right across the bulk of its operating area.

Due to the popularity of the offers, they’ve been extended further with no set end date, and a new offer will also be introduced from Sunday that covers the full North Tyneside Council and Newcastle City Council areas, along with Cramlington, Ashington and Blyth.

North Tyneside (including Newcastle) money saving fares

£1.70 maximum single fare

£3.10 maximum return fare

£4 day ticket

£14 weekly ticket

The great value £1 evening fare also remains for any Go North East single bus journey, anywhere from 7pm each evening until 3am the following morning.

The region’s largest bus company is additionally continuing to do everything it can to make sure its buses remain clean and safe to use.

Go North East’s fleet is subject to extra Covid cleaning and all seats, surfaces and hand poles are additionally treated by a specialist antiviral coating called Zonitise. Weekly scientific grade swab testing is undertaken, with no evidence found of any infection on board its buses.

This weekend also sees a range of changes being made to Go North East’s network as it gets its buses fit for the future, to offer a stable bus network for the ‘new norm’ to help aid the company’s and region’s recovery.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director of Go North East, said: “We’re delighted to be extending our money saving offers, as well as introducing new discounted tickets for the people of North Tyneside.

“These cheaper and simpler bus fares have proved popular so far, and we hope that will continue as people return to work, school and other travel destination. We’ll look to do everything we can to keep them long-term to help the region get back on its feet and make bus travel even more affordable.

“Our buses are clean, safe and comfy. There is no evidence of any increased risk of infection on board, and it’s important that more people embrace using public transport if we are serious about reducing congestion and improving air quality. Using the bus makes you more active and is a very sociable thing to do – there are health and wellbeing benefits too.

“There’s never been a better time to give the bus a go as we emerge from the pandemic and settle into ‘new norm’ travel behaviours.”

To find out more about Go North East, and to view the latest news, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk.