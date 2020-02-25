Lupine Films, established by brother and sister producer and writer team, John and Trisha Ward, is bringing a touch of Hollywood to the region.

Although currently top-secret, an award-winning Hollywood director and several household name actors including Sir Derek Jacobi, James Cosmo, Frances Barber and Liam Neeson’s son, Micheal Richardson, have been linked to the project, with rushes already filmed at Wynyard Hall being kept firmly under wraps ahead of full production starting later in 2020.

In addition to Wynyard Hall, locations around the area, including High Force, have been earmarked for filming. As much as 60 per cent of the movie could be shot in the region.

John and Trisha were born and brought up in the Tees Valley and are passionate about promoting the region to an international audience. Hundreds of local people will benefit during the filming, with roles for extras and significant opportunities for local suppliers to work with the production team.

Tees Valley Combined Authority has provided funding for pre-production for ‘Two Wolves’, which is a dual story of a billionaire family who have made their fortunes through pharmaceuticals and is also a modern take on the legend of twins Romulus and Remus, the founding fathers of Rome, with Game of Thrones-style flashbacks to ancient Roman times.

Trisha Ward said: “John and I have been involved in film, stage and television for a while, but this is one of our most exciting productions to date.

“The North East is not only a tremendous location for filming, but somewhere we have a huge affection for having spent our formative years in the area.”

She went on to say that the region has been very kind to her projects and her award-winning musical, “Nightshriek’ – based upon Shakespeare’s Macbeth – started life in the region at Billingham Forum before going on to win major awards in London. It starred a young Daniel Craig and was co- financed by Sean Connery and the NYT.

Trisha and John have worked with some of the biggest studios, television networks and stars but they don’t just plan to pay lip service to the region, they want to make a film that leaves a lasting legacy of an exciting story, showbiz glamour, profile and economic benefits.