GLC 300 e 4MATIC AMG Line starts from £49,687 on-the-road (OTR)

Prices start from £61,360 OTR for GLE 350 de AMG Line

Both models on sale now with first deliveries expected in summer 2020

GLC 300 e 4MATIC

The new GLC 300 e 4MATIC is now on sale in both SUV and Coupé bodystyles. Prices start from £49,687 for the GLC 300 e AMG Line, and £52,562 for the GLC 300 e Coupé.

The GLC 300 e features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 13.5 kWh battery. The combustion engine can produce 155 hp and 350 Nm, while the electric motor adds an additional 122 hp and 700 Nm.

The battery gives an all-electric range of 29 miles (NEDC), while delivering up to 117.7 mpg and emitting just 54 g/km of CO 2 .

The 13.5 kW battery and 7.4kw on-board charger means the GLC 300 e can be charged via a 7.4 kW wallbox in under two hours.

A 9G-TRONIC PLUS nine-speed automatic transmission comes as standard, and there are four model lines available.

AMG Line models come as standard with 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels; MBUX infotainment system; sports steering wheel in black Nappa leather; AMG bodystyling; and AMG sports seats in Artico man-made leather.

For an additional £3,500, AMG Line Premium models include 20-inch mult-spoke alloys; Multibeam LED headlights; 12.3-inch digital cockpit display; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; augmented reality for navigation; Mercedes-Benz sound system; AMG sports seats in leather; smartphone integration, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; and wireless charging for compatible smartphones.

AMG Line Premium Plus is available for an extra £3,750– and adds 20-inch five-twin-spoke alloys; panoramic glass sunroof (SUV only); sliding sunroof (coupé only); Keyless-Go Comfort package; Burmester surround sound system; and Memory package, including electrically adjustable front seats and steering column.

For an extra £2,745, the range-topping AMG Line Ultimate adds 20-inch AMG alloy wheels in a five-twin-spoke design and Air Body Control air suspension.

GLE 350 de 4MATIC

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 de plug-in hybrid has now been added to the GLE SUV line-up, with prices starting from £61,360 for the AMG Line equipment line. AMG Line Premium will cost £64,860, and AMG Line Premium Plus is available from £68,360.

The GLE 350 de features a 2.0-litre diesel engine which generates 194 hp and 400 Nm, paired with a 31.2 kWh battery which adds an additional 136 hp and 440 Nm to the car’s overall output. The GLE 350 de has an all-electric range of 66 miles (NEDC), meaning it can achieve up to 256.8 mpg on the combined cycle and emits just 29 g/km of CO 2 .

A 7.4 kW combined on-board charger comes as standard, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 100 per cent in 3.25 hours.

AMG Line models come as standard with 20-inch alloy wheels; Adaptive Highbeam Assist; LED high performance headlights; DAB digital radio; heated front seats; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; MBUX multimedia system; 12.3-inch digital cockpit display; Traffic Sign Assist; and wireless charging.

AMG Line Premium, which costs £64,860, adds Multibeam LED headlights; Memory package, including electrically adjustable front seats and steering wheel; Parking package with 360° camera; and MBUX augmented reality for navigation.

For an extra £3,500, range-topping AMG Line Premium Plus models come with Keyless-Go Comfort package, including keyless entry; panoramic glass sunroof; Air-Balance package; Energising package; and Burmester surround sound system.

Both the GLC and GLE come with Mercedes me connect online service, which is completely free of charge for three years. The app – which is available on Apple and Android devices – includes useful functions such as live traffic information; available parking spaces nearby; local searches for restaurants and hotels; Send2Car, which means the customer can set their destination via the app and it will be automatically transferred to the vehicle; a 12-month subscription to music streaming service, TIDAL; internet radio; and Digital Assistant, which can be connected to both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Users can also keep track of their car’s status – including mileage, fuel and service information – and remotely lock or unlock via the app.