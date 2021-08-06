ROAD SAFETY AND breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist is encouraging pet owners to ensure their animals are safe and comfortable on car journeys this week. The call comes as forecasters predict sunny and warmer weather for later in the week, with temperatures rising into the high 20s by the weekend.

GEM chief executive Neil Worth warns that it’s both dangerous and illegal to leave an animal in a hot vehicle. “If the dog becomes ill or dies, you are likely to face a charge of animal cruelty under the Animal Welfare Act 2006,” he warns. “This offence can bring a prison sentence of up to six months and/or a fine of up to £20,000.”

Canine comfort

GEM has compiled a short checklist designed to ensure dogs stay safe and comfortable on car journeys: