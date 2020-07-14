MG Motor UK has launched a powerful set of retail and business sales offers for Q3

Peace of Mind Promise provided free of charge for all MG electric car buyers

0% APR PCP finance available on freshly launched New MG ZS petrol versions

Popular Swappage Scheme continues with savings of up to £7,280 available

London, 2nd July 2020. MG Motor UK has launched its quarter three 2020 new car sales campaign with a suite of retail and business offers available to suit new car buyers across the UK. MG’s headline offer for Q3 is the fantastic new Peace of Mind Promise, a customer package which is free of charge for all retail MG ZS EV buyers during the quarter.

Famed for its affordability, MG ZS EV is now even better value-for-money than ever. Available on PCP finance with a low 4.9% APR and a Finance Deposit Allowance of up £2,500, customers can get behind the wheel of this practical and affordable electric SUV from just £279 per month. Plus, retail buyers will also receive the Peace of Mind Promise, a unique customer care package worth over £1,500 and provided free of charge. The Peace of Mind Promise includes three years’ free servicing, a free type 2 charging cable and a free home wall charger installation.

With Euro NCAP Five Star safety, ZS EV features the high-tech MG Pilot driver assistance system across the range, with the range topping Exclusive version also boasting a six-speaker audio system, rear parking camera, opening panoramic Sky Roof and an 8” colour touchscreen with integrated iGO Satellite Navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. ZS EV has a 44.5 kWh water-cooled lithium-ion battery, enjoying a driving range of 163 miles from a single charge on the WLTP combined cycle.

The remarkable value continues across the rest of the MG range, with the MG3 hatchback, MG HS C-SUV and the freshly launched New MG ZS B-SUV all offered with 0% APR PCP finance with no minimum deposit required. The top-spec MG3 Exclusive Nav which comes as standard 16” alloy wheels, DAB radio, 8” colour touch screen with Apple CarPlay, iGO Satellite Navigation and LED daytime running lights is now available from just £169 per month. A range of personalisation options are also available, including three exciting new graphics packs; Power Green, Popping Prosecco and Passionfruit Punch.

Also available with 0% APR PCP finance, New MG ZS is available from just £179 per month in Excite format. Evolved for life, New MG ZS is the perfect car for growing families seeking value-for-money motoring. Packed with technology, both versions include a 10.1” colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and bi-function LED headlights. Top-spec Exclusive versions also include satellite navigation and a 360 degree parking camera.

MG HS is also available with 0% APR PCP finance and starts from just £229 per month, remarkable value-for-money for a high-quality flagship SUV which sports the MG Pilot advanced driver assistance system, 18” diamond cut alloy wheels and a 10.1” colour touchscreen with integrated satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. MG HS is also accredited with Euro NCAP’s Five Star safety rating.

MG’s popular Swappage Scheme has been extended and now includes the fully electric MG ZS EV. Customers wishing to trade in their current car, which must be aged seven years or older, can benefit from a Swappage Scheme saving of up to £7,280 when combined with the Government’s Plug-in Car Grant on EV models. Buyers choosing the Swappage Scheme can also benefit from low monthly payments by taking advantage of a 5.9% APR PCP finance package.

For business buyers, MG has also launched a comprehensive set of Business Contract Hire offers, including an attractive headline rate for each car in the range. Supplied through MG Motor Financial Services and built on a 6 x 35 payment profile, business users can select an MG3 Excite from just £149 + VAT per month, a New MG ZS Excite from just £168 + VAT per month and an MG HS Excite from just £209 + VAT per month. With Benefit in Kind dropping to 0% on fully electric cars from April 2020, the MG ZS EV is set to be extremely popular with a Business Contract Hire monthly payment from just £255 + VAT for the Exclusive version.

All new MGs continue to be backed by a comprehensive manufacturer’s 7 year warranty which provides owners and potential buyers with ultimate peace-of-mind. Designed in London and manufactured in state-of-the-art international factories, modern MGs offer a remarkable combination of value-for-money and high quality engineering.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at said “We’re delighted to be launching our strongest ever new car offers and we hope that potential customers will see the tremendous value-for-money that MGs offer. Our Peace of Mind Promise on ZS EV provides customers with a comprehensive value-for-money package, making the switch to zero emissions motoring easier than ever. There’s never been a better time to switch to an electric MG, and our dealers across the UK are ready to help customers adapt to the new electric norm”.