Managing School Operations on Hot Summer Days in North East England

As temperatures rise in the North East of England, schools are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and comfort of students. With today’s temperatures reaching up to 22°C, it’s important to understand how schools in the region manage during hot weather and the protocols in place to maintain a conducive learning environment.

Weather Impact on School Operations

In the North East, extreme weather conditions, such as snow or severe storms, are typically more likely to cause school closures. However, high temperatures also demand attention to ensure student safety and well-being. According to the Met Office, today’s forecast for the region indicates temperatures ranging from 18°C to 22°C, which, while warm, are not typically cause for school closures​ (Met Office)​​ (Met Office)​.

School Measures During Hot Weather

Schools in the North East employ several strategies to manage the heat and keep students comfortable:

Hydration and Cooling: Schools emphasize the importance of hydration, encouraging students to drink water regularly throughout the day. Some schools may provide additional water stations or allow students to bring their own bottles. Adjusting Uniform Policies: To help students stay cool, many schools relax their uniform policies, allowing for lighter clothing. For instance, students might be permitted to wear short-sleeved shirts or even shorts instead of the full uniform. Modifying Outdoor Activities: Physical education classes and outdoor playtimes are often adjusted. Schools might limit the duration of these activities or move them to cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late afternoon. Classroom Management: Ensuring classrooms are well-ventilated is key. Schools might use fans, keep windows open, and, in some cases, use portable air conditioning units to maintain a comfortable temperature indoors.

Communication and Emergency Protocols

In cases of extreme weather, parents and guardians are advised to check local council websites for updates on school closures. The GOV.UK School Closures page allows users to enter their postcode to find the latest information on whether schools are open or closed​ (GOV.UK)​. This tool is especially useful for checking real-time updates during unexpected weather events.

Community and Regional Support

Schools North East, the regional network for schools, plays a crucial role in supporting schools during extreme weather conditions. The organization provides resources, updates, and guidelines to help schools navigate challenges posed by both cold and hot weather​ (Schools North East)​.

For instance, Schools North East often shares best practices and strategies from various schools in the region, ensuring that all institutions are well-prepared to handle high temperatures effectively. This network also facilitates communication between schools, allowing them to share resources and advice.

Conclusion

While hot weather poses challenges, schools in the North East of England are well-equipped with strategies to ensure students remain safe and comfortable. By focusing on hydration, adjusting uniforms, modifying outdoor activities, and maintaining classroom comfort, schools can effectively manage high temperatures. For parents and guardians, staying informed through local council websites and resources provided by Schools North East is crucial in ensuring their children’s well-being during hot days.

By maintaining these protocols and keeping the lines of communication open, schools can ensure that education continues smoothly, even when the temperature rises.