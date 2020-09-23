A North East based social media agency has added seven new members to its team following a string of successes in recent months.

The Social Co., which was launched in 2016 by James Ogilive, Phil Sutcliffe and Kane Haig, is celebrating significant business growth including major client wins and team expansion in addition to the success of its internationally celebrated campaign to promote positivity during the coronavirus outbreak.

The firm launched its #weremember viral campaign, which is estimated to have had over 100 million views, while also expanding its impressive client portfolio which now includes a range of local companies and national organisations including; Audi, SCS, Spec Savers and the NHS.

The campaign was launched at the beginning of lockdown to inspire positivity and was shared by a range of celebrities including A-lister Whoopi Goldberg, used on ITV news and was also classified as approved content by the United Nations, allowing international broadcasters the ability to use the content.

James Ogilive, director, said: “The past few months have been about adapting and dedication to our business and our client’s needs. It was important for us to analyse trends across a variety of sectors and to advise on any necessary strategic changes to marketing which ultimately play a part in businesses survival. For example, the hospitality industry has certainly been hit hard, so it’s now more important than ever to adapt and stand out from the crowd across several aspects including environment, service offerings and marketing.”

The trio of directors has also recently invested in several businesses including garden company ATM Outdoor Living and leading cosmetic teeth whitening company Diamond Whites and the recently launched Diamond Whites Aligners. Each of the businesses have benefitted from increased turnover thanks to the marketing expertise of the new shareholders. Successes have included a significant growth in online presence, heightened enquiries and sales, viral social media campaigns the appointment of former Love Island contestant and influencer Olivia Bowen as an ambassador for Diamond Whites Aligners.

James continued: “We’re delighted at the recent success of the business and are excited to be expanding and investing in other businesses.

“Our ambitious and strategic growth plan will see us treble the size of our team at The Social Co. and increase our capacity to welcome new clients. Our portfolio includes a number of national and international organisations and we also remain committed to supporting regional businesses with innovative solutions to marketing.”