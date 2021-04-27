A century of mixing innovation, design and passion has driven Maserati to create iconic vehicles, which have changed the way the world thinks about motoring – forever. Today this uniquely Italian recipe, kicks up into a new, higher gear with the arrival of a new brand global ambassador, David Beckham.

Global sporting icon, philanthropist, businessman and style trailblazer: David Beckham is the perfect partner to accompany Maserati on the next leg of its journey, breaking boundaries and driving the brand forward to the forefront of luxury motoring in the 21st century.

Paolo Tubito, Maserati Chief Marketing Officer, commented: “The Brand is moving forward, inaugurated a new Era. Maserati is driven to challenge the status quo being innovative by nature, powered by passion, and unique by design. The partnership with David is the embodiment of all these values.”

David Beckham said: “It’s an exciting time for me to begin this partnership with Maserati; an iconic Italian brand which shares my appreciation for the very best innovation and design. I’m looking forward to working closely with the brand at such a pivotal time in their history and continuing their growth on a global scale.”

The first act bringing together Maserati and David Beckham’s values is an inspiring film showcasing the innovative spirit which sees David performing an audacious act of driving in a Maserati, just for the sheer joy of doing the unexpected. The movie sees the Maserati Ambassador driving the brand’s ultimate performance SUV – the Levante Trofeo.