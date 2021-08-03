Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition for Massimo Bottura: an explosion of creativity

Modena, 1 July 2021 – Tradition is an ingredient that drives us into the future. This idea brings together Maserati with Massimo Bottura, born and raised in Modena, Trident Brand Ambassador and protagonist of Italian cuisine, with a genius for taking the best of the past and bringing it into the future. Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition for Massimo Bottura, presented on 1st July, is the outcome of a partnership between the company and the chef, both originating from Italy’s Emilia region and, both capable of reaching beyond all expectations. The car is the sum of this collaboration, an explosion of creativity, a rare display of freedom of expression and the visual impact of a life lived in vivid colours.

Levante, the first Maserati SUV, is a car that accepts no boundaries, making it the ideal blank sheet for a powerful burst of energy. In the top-of-the-range Trofeo trim, with a 580 horsepower V8 engine, it unites performance, driving enjoyment and speed. This Fuoriserie Edition’s Blu Stradale exterior is painted with multi-coloured splashes, also featured on the interior inserts, the central console and the dashboard, creating a Maserati that is an explosion of creativity from every point of view.

In Massimo Bottura’s imagination, the experience of driving off-road, Levante’s natural habitat, is like a work of action painting. Growing up in the Motor Valley, he loved racing through the Emilian countryside in vintage cars with his older brothers. At the end of these adventurous days, the cars’ bodies were covered with splashes of mud, or ‘racing scars’, as the chef affectionately calls them. Life is very similar in that each one of us is the protagonist of an adventure: we are transformed by experiences lived, shaped by encounters, moulded by victories and defeats, and marked by the vibrant colours of culture. In the end, while still remaining ourselves, we have also become something different. To remember the value of this lesson, after his off-road races Massimo Bottura habitually did not wash the mud off the car for days.

This special Levante Trofeo belongs to the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme, with its various options allowing customers to have a Maserati tailored to their tastes. The car is viewed as a garment, to be worn proudly on the world’s roads in a gesture of self-expression, and as a symbol of the concept of contemporary luxury.

Maserati Fuoriserie is a blank sheet of paper and the Brand offers a wide range of drawing tools and colours, leaving everything else to the inspiration of the customer, allowing them to take on the role of trendsetters and express their own, personal creativity.

To help customers find their way around the thousands of possible combinations, Maserati has created three basic collections as starting-points: Corse, Unica and Futura. They are three clusters that express the brand’s power and represent its values, uniting sportiness with elegance and innovation. The programme offers a lavish set of contents on the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante range. New external paints and liveries, wheel and brake caliper colours, are now available for order, as well as specific cabin combinations with different stitching colour schemes and interior layouts. The new MC20 super sports car can also be customised, characterising the exterior with a rich selection of colours and paintworks. The Fuoriserie collections are to be enriched and renewed over time, and the programme also features the additional “Sartoria” level, for even more bespoke tailor made requirements.

Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition for Massimo Bottura, presented during Motor Valley Fest 2021 in Modena, embodies a concept of creativity that the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme and Massimo Bottura share: the creativity to be open to experience, vulnerable to beauty, and willing to discover your true self through encounters with others along life’s journey.