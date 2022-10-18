Three Millman scholars from the Tees Valley are urging other undergraduates from the area to apply for the scholarship, highlighting the many financial and academic opportunities it provides.

Established by the Middlesbrough-based Materials Processing Institute, in conjunction with the Worshipful Company of Armourers and Brasiers, the annual Millman Scholarship is awarded to a deserving candidate from the Tees Valley who is either planning to, or has started, a materials, science, or engineering-related degree.

Participants benefit from the Institute’s world-leading facilities and expertise in the fields of advanced materials, industrial decarbonisation, the circular economy and digital technologies.

Scholars receive an annual £1,500 bursary for the duration of their degree, a paid summer placement at the Institute, mentoring support, and an invitation to attend an annual postgraduate research symposium. In addition, the student can call upon further support if they carry out a masters’ level project.

Two of the current Millman scholars, Sam Brown and Rob Hillier, who both attended Conyers School and Sixth Form in Yarm, are studying Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Sheffield, while the third, Billy Quartermain, who attended Prior Pursglove College, Guisborough, is studying Physics at the University of York.

Sam Brown, 21, from Yarm, said: “I’m enthusiastic about engineering, but the Institute has focussed my interest on project management in the fields of industrial decarbonisation and the circular economy. The Millman Scholarship has not only helped me financially but has been pivotal in helping shape the direction of my career.”

Rob Hillier, 21, from Ingleby Barwick, added: “I’ve received a great deal of practical and academic support and have been fortunate enough to be involved in a number of interesting projects, from metallurgy to chemical studies.”

Billy Quartermain, 20, from Redcar, said: “I was interested in pursuing something that would support my degree and the Millman Scholarship has done that. I’ve been involved in cutting edge research and it’s a fantastic experience and I would certainly recommend it to anyone studying a science-related or engineering degree.”

Chris McDonald, Chief Executive of the Materials Processing Institute, said: “The Millman Scholarship is a partnership between the Institute and student and gives them experience of what it’s like to work in industry.

“It not only enriches their university studies but provides an annual grant of £1,500 as well as a guaranteed paid summer internship, allowing scholars to earn while they learn.

“At the same time, they are exposed to the cutting edge work that the Institute is engaged in and the scholarship also offers tremendous networking opportunities across industry and academia.”

The programme is named in honour of internationally renowned researcher Dr Stuart Millman, who retired from the Institute in 2018 after 40 years of service.

The deadline for applications for this year’s Millman Scholarship is 12th November, 2022. To apply visit https://www.mpiuk.com/millman-scholarships.htm