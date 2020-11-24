Customers ordering a Mazda MX-30 First Edition will receive a free home charger wall box^.

Limited to 500 cars in the UK, the £27,495* Mazda MX-30 First Edition is available to pre-order now.

With prices starting at £25,545*, the full MX-30 range features three highly specified models.

Mazda has announced that all customers placing an order for a Mazda MX-30 First Edition registered by 31st March 2021 will receive the offer of a free home wall box charger with standard installation. This further enhances the value of the limited-edition First Edition, which is the first opportunity to order and take delivery of the unique Mazda MX-30 battery electric compact SUV – a stylish, versatile and driver-focused EV that features an AC synchronous electric motor and a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a range of 124miles and comes with AC charging up to 6.6kW and DC rapid charging designed to meet 125A Combo Charging standards.

Supplied by Mazda’s charging infrastructure partner – leading European smart charging solutions provider NewMotion – the addition of a home-charger wall box ensures MX-30 First Edition owners will have the perfect start to EV ownership at no extra cost, while cost options include choosing a pole mounted charger, longer cables or different colour facias for the charging box.

The £27,495* MX-30 First Edition can be pre-ordered now and is available with a choice of free-of-charge Ceramic Metallic or Polymetal Grey Metallic single colours. The First Edition can also be ordered with either £950 three-tone Ceramic Metallic or £1,250 three-tone Soul Red Crystal Metallic paint. This three-tone design further marks out the MX-30’s unique styling with a brilliant black roof and metallic dark grey upper side panels to contrast the Soul Red Crystal or Ceramic Metallic main body colour. Other standard equipment highlights on the First Edition include adaptive LED headlights, satin D pillar trim and signature LED rear lights. Inside, the First Edition features a light and modern cabin ambiance with light grey cloth and stone leatherette combined with orange seat stitching. Eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat and chrome interior details, plus heated front seats compliment the interior style.

Following the March arrival of the 500 First Edition models, the full UK MX-30 range will arrive in UK dealerships in April 2021. Available across three generously equipped model grades – SE-L Lux, Sport Lux and GT Sport Tech, standard equipment on all UK MX-30s includes LED headlights with daytime running lights, reversing camera, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Intelligent Speed Assist, navigation and head-up display. Each MX-30 comes as standard with a Type 2 AC charging cable and a socket for 50kW rapid charging, which can in just 36 minutes deliver up to 80 per cent battery charge.

The Mazda MX-30 range starts with the £25,545* Mazda MX-30 SE-L Lux. Marked out by 18-inch Silver Metallic alloy wheels, black door mirrors and a black grille, it’s exclusively offered in a single tone paint design with a choice of five colours: standard Arctic White solid, or £550 Polymetal Grey Metallic, Ceramic Metallic and Jet Black Mica, plus £670 Machine Grey Metallic.

The £27,545* MX-30 Sport Lux promises to be a popular model in the range. It features 18-inch Bright Metallic alloy wheels and sees an increase in standard equipment with the addition of power seats, lumber support adjustment and smart keyless entry. Like the First Edition, there’s the option to choose the optional three-tone design on Soul Red Crystal or Ceramic Metallic main body colours. In addition, Polymetal Grey Metallic can be matched to a Brilliant Black roof and Silver Metallic side panels.

The range-topping GT Sport Tech costs £29,845* with a light grey cloth interior trim and £30,045* when equipped with a dark grey interior and brown artificial leather. The range topping GT Sport Tech MX-30’s equipment tally includes a front wiper de-icer and a power and tilt sunroof, while inside a heated steering wheel and 12-speaker Bose surround sound compliment the generous standard specification.

As can be seen from the specification tables below, all MX-30s come with a comprehensive standard safety specification, while GT Sport Tech adds to this with a host of extra active safety technology and a 360-degree view monitor. Across the entire MX-30 range and the limited-edition First Edition, the MX-30’s distinctive, stylish and sustainable cabin features high-quality materials and a driver focused interior. The lower console incorporates a 7-inch colour touch-screen air conditioning control panel, and in a nod to Mazda’s founding as the Toyo Kogyo Cork Company in 1920, the Mazda MX-30 features cork lined centre console trays and inner side door handles. Harvested from the bark of trees without felling, the use of cork and door trim materials that incorporate fibres from recycled plastic bottles, are perfectly suited to Mazda’s first pure electric production car. Benefiting passengers and drivers alike, the sense of space is enhanced with a floating centre console that sits independently from the dashboard, while the use of environmentally-friendly materials has been carefully matched to meticulous quality and finish.

Externally, the MX-30’s looks will leave just as strong an impression, reflecting a unique expression of Kodo design, the MX-30’s styling emphasises the cars beauty as a solid mass, while the freestyle doors and framed glasshouse hint at the open spaciousness of the cabin. The front doors open forward to an angle of 82 degrees, while the rear doors open backwards to an angle of 80 degrees to reveal the stylish and driver focused interior.

Staying true to the ‘Jinbai Ittai – car and driver as one’ ethos found across Mazda’s combustion engine range, the Mazda MX-30 has been designed to deliver the intuitive responses, natural feedback and involving handling you’d expect of a Mazda. Electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus) enhances chassis performance by using motor torque to optimise the front-rear load shift for improved stability and the MX-30’s Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture is specifically tailored to complement the smooth power delivery of the e-Skyactiv drivetrain. The dynamic focus also extends to a throttle pedal that delivers a seamless transition between linear power delivery and smooth regeneration on lift off, equally, the braking system offers a seamless transfer between energy regeneration and hydraulic brake action.

Commenting on the Mazda MX-30, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, Jeremy Thomson, said: “our first all-electric Mazda heralds an exciting start to Mazda’s second century in business. With the First Edition MX-30 order book now open, customers in the UK can reserve a car for just £800 for delivery early in 2021 and the addition of free home charging installation further adds to the excellent value of this limited-edition model. A battery electric vehicle conceived and created with Mazda’s well-renowned focus on distinctive styling, innovative technology, driver focused dynamics and class-leading interior quality, the MX-30 will be a stand out addition to the rapidly evolving EV marketplace. Part of Mazda’s multi-solution approach to efficient vehicles, the launch of our first pure electric car is a milestone moment for the brand and a landmark moment for our dealers and customers here in the UK.”

Adding, “with the announcement of pricing and specification of the three-model UK MX-30 line up, our customers and dealers can see that next year we will have a well-equipped EV range that forms part of an electrification strategy that has already seen Mazda M Hybrid, mild hybrid fitted as standard to the Mazda3, Mazda CX-30 and manual Mazda2s. And over the coming months across our digital platforms and our dealer network we will have a range of opportunities for potential customers to get familiar with the MX-30, ranging from answering their questions, to seeing the car and even opportunities for early test drives.”

With competitive finance packages+ now available, the Mazda MX-30 First Edition will be available with a finance offer of 4% APR on Mazda Personal Contract Purchase or Mazda Conditional sale ensuring great monthly payment options for the step to EV ownership. Mazda MX-30 First Edition customers can find full details and pre-order here: https://www.mazda.co.uk/cars/mazda-mx-30/first-edition/