Mazda MX-5 Kizuna special edition model on sale

Limited to 250 cars in the UK, the Kizuna features a premium blue soft-top and stone nappa leather.

Powered by the 132ps 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G engine it’s offered in Machine Grey or Deep Crystal Blue.

The first special edition Mazda MX-5 in the UK since 2021 Mazda MX-5 Sport Venture.

The 2023 Mazda MX-5 range has been enhanced with the launch of the limited edition MX-5 Kizuna, which arrives in UK dealerships next month. Based on the 1.5-litre 132ps Exclusive-Line Roadster, the £30,265 Kizuna features a stand-out design that includes free-of-charge Deep Crystal Blue or Machine Grey paint matched to a premium blue fabric hood. Drop the roof and the Kizuna’s Light Stone Nappa leather further complements the exterior colour and 16-inch bright alloy wheels.

Across more than three decades on sale, special edition MX-5 models have proved popular with sports car enthusiasts looking for a car with unique details, extra equipment and an added dose of exclusivity. So it’s appropriate that Kizuna translates to ‘enduring bond’ in English, as with just 250 examples coming to the UK, this latest special edition follows the popular tradition of limited edition MX-5s. With the Kizuna 170 cars will be in Machine Grey with the remaining 80 cars in Deep Crystal Blue.

The Kizuna goes on sale alongside the 10-model 2023 Mazda MX-5 line-up that features the newly named Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line and Homura trim levels. Both the Roadster and Retractable Fastback RF models come with a choice of 1.5-litre 132ps and 184ps 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engines. For the 2023 model year the 1.5-litre Roadster is available in Prime-Line and Exclusive-Line grade. The 184ps 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G Roadster is matched to Exclusive-Line and range-topping Homura grades. As with the Roadster, the Prime-Line RF is powered by the 1.5-litre engine, while Exclusive-Line models can be specified with either the 1.5 or 2.0-litre engine and the range-topping Homura is exclusively matched to the 184ps 2.0-litre engine. In addition, 2.0-litre RFs in both trim levels come with the option to choose an automatic gearbox.

Updates for the 2023 Mazda MX-5 include the addition of the Zircon Sand paint colour to the MX-5 for the first time, while Homura manual models will feature red Brembo front brake callipers. So with addition of the Kizuna there’s now even more choice in the range until all the examples of this limited edition MX-5 are snapped up. As you’d expect for a car so famed for its dynamic abilities, the Kizuna retains the same award-winning mechanical set up as other 1.5-litre Roadsters.

Commenting on the launch of the MX-5 Kizuna, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, said: “when it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2023 Mazda MX-5, and now the Kizuna, we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy. The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products, its fun to drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for over 30 years and the 2023 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable world-class sports car, while the Kizuna continues our long heritage of offering uniquely styled limited edition versions.”

