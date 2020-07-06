Based on the 1.5-litre 132ps 2020 Mazda MX-5 Sport, the MX-5 R-Sport is limited to 150 examples.

The R-Sport features unique 16-inch RAYS wheels, piano black mirrors and a grey fabric hood.

Offered exclusively with free-of charge Polymetal Grey paint and burgundy Nappa leather seats.

The Mazda MX-5 R Sport special edition has arrived in UK dealerships, which are open and ready to greet customers in line with government guidelines. Limited to just 150 examples, this stand-out MX-5 Convertible features free-of-charge Polymetal Grey metallic paint and a grey soft-top hood, while 16-inch RAYS gunmetal alloy wheels finish the unique exterior look of this special edition.

The Polymetal Grey colour is a new edition to the 2020 Mazda MX-5 line up and on the R-Sport it is matched to piano black wing mirrors, while inside the R-Sport features burgundy Nappa leather seats with silver stitching, ensuring the interior has the same bespoke feel as the exterior. Based on the 1.5-litre 132ps Skyactiv-G Sport trim MX-5, the MX-5 R-Sport is the latest example of Mazda’s long tradition of offering personalised limited volume MX-5s.

Customers can test drive and order the £27,700 Mazda MX-5 R-Sport now and benefit from Mazda’s current ‘an offer for our time’ attractive 0% APR* Personal Contract Purchase offers with no minimum deposit required^. Commenting on the Mazda MX-5 R-Sport, Mazda Motors UK, Managing Director, Jeremy Thomson said: “I’m delighted that we can offer an exclusive MX-5 Convertible model to our customers. With it joining the rest of the Convertible and RF models in the line-up, we now have a great choice of MX-5s in our updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 range, which means that anyone wanting to drive a distinctive and stylish roadster can find what they need.”

Based on the 1.5-litre Sport, the R-Sport’s standard equipment tally includes navigation, Apple CarPlay ® and Android AutoTM, cruise control, heated seats and climate control. In addition to the R-Sport, the updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 range features a 10-model line-up – four Convertibles and six RFs – the 132ps 1.5-litre Convertible is offered in SE-L and Sport trim, while the 184ps 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine is matched to Sport Tech and the new range-topping GT Sport Tech trim. As with the Convertible, SE-L and Sport trim RF’s are powered by the 1.5-litre engine, while Sport Tech and GT Sport Tech come with the more powerful 2.0-litre engine. In addition, 2.0-litre RFs in both trim levels come with the option to choose an automatic gearbox.

New for the 2020 Mazda MX-5, the GT Sport Tech flagship model is marked out by 17-inch BBS alloy wheels and Burgundy Nappa leather seats, while across the whole range the MX-5 is available with Polymetal Grey Metallic paint for the first time. The updated version of Mazda’s sports car also benefits from extra standard safety equipment: from Sport models and above, the MX-5 features Front Smart City Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning System, Rear Smart City Brake Support, Traffic Sign Recognition and Driver Attention Alert. While Blind Spot Monitoring System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive LED headlights and a reversing camera are standard on Sport Tech and GT Sport Tech models.

As you’d expect for a car so famed for its dynamic abilities, the 2020 Mazda MX-5 R-Sport retains the same award-winning chassis and mechanical set up as the 1.5-litre Sport MX-5. And helped by the MX-5’s lightness, performance hasn’t come at the cost of efficiency, as fully homologated to the WLTP/RDE test cycle and equipped with Mazda’s i-ELOOP and i-stop kinetic recovery and stop-start technology as standard it emits 142g/km.

Jeremy Thomson added, “when it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2020 Mazda MX-5, and now the R-Sport special edition, we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy. The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products, its fun to drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for over 30 years and the 2020 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable world-class sports car, while the R-Sport continues our long heritage of offering uniquely styled limited edition versions.”