Mazda to highlight heritage fleet at Royal Tunbridge Wells Festival of Motoring

  • Mazda UK’s 1969 Mazda Cosmo will be on display at the Royal Tunbridge Wells Festival of Motoring.
  • The event celebrates 130 years since the UK’s first ever motor show was held in the Kent town.
  • A curated selection of classic cars will be displayed across the weekend of 2nd and 3rd August.

It is a little-known fact that the Kent town of Royal Tunbridge Wells hosted the first motor show in Great Britain. In 1895 the Royal Tunbridge Wells Horseless Carriage Exhibition attracted huge crowds, and this motoring milestone will be celebrated on the weekend of Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August when more than 20 curated classic cars will be displayed along the tree-lined Georgian walkways of The Pantiles at the heart of the picturesque town.

This unique motoring festival will feature an eclectic display, exhibited by local world-renowned specialists, restorers and racing teams, in a celebration of the area and 130 years of motoring history.

Mazda’s history in the town is focused on the fact, that prior to the founding of Mazda UK in 2001, Mazda’s importer was based in town from the early 1970s until the end of the century, while today Mazda UK’s heritage fleet is still stored and maintained in the Kent town. Local dealer Hendy Group opened a new dealership earlier this year, located on the Kingstanding Business Park, it’s the latest evolution of Mazda’s retail presence in Tunbridge Wells.  

Thanks to this local connection, Mazda UK’s 1969 Mazda Cosmo will be displayed across the weekend at this significant motoring showcase that is presented in association with Octane Magazine.

