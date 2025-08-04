Protean Electric leads industry with first mainstream OEM application of in-wheel motors

Farnham, UK – [29 July 2025] – Protean Electric (Protean), the world leader of in-wheel motor (IWM) technology, has become the first company to develop and supply IWMs for a mainstream OEM passenger car programme.

This landmark project for the Renault 5 Turbo 3E (T3E) positions Protean at the forefront of electric vehicle propulsion innovation and the leader of a growing pack of IWM competitors. Not only does it mark a key step in the commercialisation of IWMs but also reinforces their viability as a scalable propulsion solution for mainstream automotive applications.

Protean Electric has developed one of the most advanced IWM systems in the industry with its updated Pd18 solution delivering over 200kW directly to each rear wheel. This enables exceptional performance, including 0–62 mph acceleration in under 3.5 seconds on the T3E, which was shown to the public for the first time at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Andrew Whitehead, Chief Executive Officer at Protean Electric, said, “We are thrilled to see Protean’s in-wheel motor technology being integrated into such an iconic vehicle as the Renault 5 Turbo 3E. This collaboration represents a significant milestone the future of vehicle electrification as it shows clearly in-wheel motors have no limits. We look forward to continuing our work with Renault and other OEMs as they seek to use in-wheel motors to deliver better electric vehicles for their customers.”