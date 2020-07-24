NewMotion will be Mazda UK’s preferred partner for home charging solutions for MX-30 owners.

Mazda MX-30 owners will also be able to access NewMotion’s public network of 2,500 charge points.

The Mazda MX-30, Mazda’s first production battery electric vehicle, will arrive in the UK early in 2021.

Ahead of the UK arrival of the Mazda MX-30 in early 2021, Mazda UK has announced that leading European smart charging solutions provider NewMotion will be its preferred charging partner in the UK, supporting the introduction of charging infrastructure to Mazda’s dealer network and being the recommended supplier for home charging for MX-30 owners.

Commenting on the partnership, Mazda Motors UK Managing Director, Jeremy Thomson said: “we chose to partner with NewMotion due to their pioneering development of smart charging solutions over the last 10 years. The company’s charge points are fully connected, meaning they can receive regular updates to ensure a Mazda MX-30 owner’s charging hardware is always up to date and working perfectly”. Adding, “this also enables remote start and stop of charging sessions via the MyMazda app and will give our Mazda MX-30 owners a fully integrated and interactive home charging solution”.

Mazda MX-30 owners will also be able to add NewMotion’s dynamic power management to their charging package, which helps manage home energy consumption. This feature monitors the total electricity consumption in your home and dynamically adjusts the charge speed of your car. If there is enough capacity left, the charge speed increases automatically.

The partnership with NewMotion extends beyond the home charging experience, as MX-30 drivers on-the-go will be able to access NewMotion’s UK public roaming network of over 2,500 charge points, including over 1,000 rapid chargers. For those looking to go even further afield, NewMotion also offers access to 155,000 charge points across 35 countries in Europe.

Under the deal, NewMotion will also be helping the Mazda dealer network to plan for and install EV charging solutions ready for the MX-30’s arrival in the UK early in 2021. With installation work beginning in the summer of 2020, the infrastructure will provide charging for Mazda’s showroom EV models, employees who commute to work using personal EVs and customers who already drive plug-ins. The charge points delivered under the partnership will be a range of 22kW AC and 25kW DC chargers. These will offer fast charging speeds and ensure Mazda’s infrastructure is futureproofed for forthcoming EV models.

Alan McCleave, UK General Manager of NewMotion, said: “We are really proud to be working with Mazda as one of our partners. Mazda is a brand known for its innovation in the automotive industry and to be collaborating with them is really exciting. We look forward to supporting Mazda and their owners, dealers and staff with the move to e-mobility. We will support Mazda UK with suitable charging solutions at their offices, their dealerships and their customer’s homes to make sure they are ready for smart EV charging once the exciting Mazda MX-30 comes to market in the UK”. Adding “I can’t wait to test drive this exciting new EV myself. ”

The MX-30 is Mazda’s first all-electric production vehicle and part of an electrification strategy that has already seen Mazda M Hybrid, mild hybrid fitted as standard to the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30. A stylish and versatile crossover, the Mazda MX-30 features an AC synchronous electric motor and a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a range of approximately 124miles and comes with AC charging up to 6.6kW and DC rapid charging designed to meet 125A Combo Charging standards up to 50kW.

With UK pricing for the full Mazda MX-30 range to be announced later in the year, the Mazda MX-30 First Edition is the first opportunity to take ownership of the unique, stylish and driver focused Mazda MX-30. Available with a choice of free-of-charge Ceramic Metallic or Polymetal Grey Metallic single colours, the First Edition can also be ordered with either £950 three-tone Ceramic Metallic or £1,250 three-tone Soul Red Crystal Metallic. The three-tone design further marks out the MX-30’s unique styling with a brilliant black roof and metallic grey upper side panels to contrast the Soul Red Crystal or Ceramic Metallic main body colour. Inside, the First Edition features a light and modern cabin ambiance with light grey cloth and stone leatherette combined with orange seat stitching.

Standard interior equipment includes a windscreen projecting head-up display, 8-way electric adjustable drivers’ seat, a colour 7-inch TFT dial display, a leather wrapped steering wheel and chrome trim accents.

As you’d expect the MX-30 First Edition comes with Mazda Connect, navigation, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the technology tally also includes Mazda Radar Cruise control and a driver’s knee airbag.

Staying true to the ‘Jinbai Ittai – car and driver as one’ ethos found across Mazda’s combustion engine range, the Mazda MX-30 has been designed to deliver the intuitive responses, natural feedback and involving handling you’d expect of a Mazda. Electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus) enhances chassis performance by using motor torque to optimise the front-rear load shift for improved stability and the MX-30’s Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture is specifically tailored to compliment the smooth power delivery of the e-Skyactiv drivetrain. The dynamic focus also extends to a throttle pedal that delivers a seamless transition between linier power delivery and smooth regeneration on lift off, equally, the braking system offers a seamless transfer between energy regeneration and hydraulic brake action.

Commenting on the Mazda MX-30 First Edition, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, Jeremy Thomson, said: “our first all-electric Mazda heralds an exciting start to Mazda’s second century in business. With the First Edition MX-30 order book now open, customers in the UK can reserve a car for just £800 for delivery early in 2021. A battery electric vehicle conceived and created with Mazda’s well-renowned focus on distinctive styling, innovative technology, driver focused dynamics and class-leading interior quality, the MX-30 will be a stand out addition to the rapidly evolving EV marketplace. Part of Mazda’s multi-solution approach to efficient vehicles, the launch of our first pure electric car is a milestone moment for the brand and a landmark moment for our dealers and customers here in the UK.”