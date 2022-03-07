One of the world’s leading brands in the motor industry, Continental Tyres, has selected marketing specialists Mediaworks to transform its digital footprint.

The aim of the partnership is to raise brand awareness and drive store visits to partnered retailers. Mediaworks will also be supporting Continental Tyres’ 150-year anniversary campaign with a dedicated website and a suite of other digital and creative solutions celebrating the landmark.

Paul McVeigh, customer marketing manager at Continental Tyres, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Mediaworks on our digital campaign to help raise awareness of our brand and increase sales. The main driver for us was the agency’s expertise and experience, combined with the creativity and innovation of the teams.

“We wanted a partner who are passionate about their work and most importantly, have a clear understanding on our goals and how to achieve them.”

Mediaworks is now one of UK and Ireland’s largest independent digital agencies with almost 200 staff across six sites. Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder, said: “Continental Tyres is a world-renowned brand. Partnering them for such a prestigious moment in their rich history is a measure of the regard they have for our approach to developing creative, data-driven solutions.”

Mediaworks is launching a campaign to celebrate the anniversary for Continental that will include digital and traditional advertising, a new website and supporting marketing materials.

Founded in 1871, Continental offer a wide range of premium products for cars, commercial and specialty vehicles. The German engineered business includes services for the tyre trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tyres.

Mediaworks, one of UK&Is largest independent digital marketing agencies, delivers a range of services across SEO, PPC, web dev, brand, content and digital PR. The rapidly growing agency currently has 190 staff across its six offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester, London and as MWi in Dublin.