Medilink UK CEO awarded MBE for services to the Life Sciences Sector

Medilink UK CEO, Kevin Kiely, has been honoured in the King’s Birthday Honours list. Kevin, who is also Medilink North of England Executive Chairman, has been awarded an MBE for services to the Life Sciences sector.

Having co-founded Medilink in Yorkshire in the 1990s, Kevin has subsequently spearheaded the development of Medilink UK. This membership-based professional association and specialist consultancy for the UK Life Sciences sector, helps to fast track the development and global deployment of new medical products, to enhance the health and well-being of people across the world, whilst fostering national and international recognition of the UK’s world leading innovation and research capabilities. Medilink UK is now the largest representative body for the UK Medical Technology sector.

Asked about his reaction to the news, Kevin commented “After the initial shock and disbelief, I feel incredibly proud to have been honoured in this way. My immediate thoughts go to the Medilink teams, past and present, who have shared Medilink’s amazing journey with me over the past 30 years. I know that we all feel very privileged to work with so many extraordinary, inspirational people within Life Sciences companies, NHS institutions and universities, who commit their lives to transforming the health and wellbeing of people across the world”.

Kevin has been a prominent member of the Life Sciences business community for more than 30 years, promoting connectivity and communication between companies, health delivery organisations, academia and other key stakeholders in the Life Science sector. As well as participating in regional and national boards and committees, Kevin has led on major innovation / knowledge transfer projects, and he has represented government agencies internationally.

CEO of Medilink North of England, Tom Elliott, congratulated Kevin on being awarded an MBE for his outstanding services to the Life Sciences sector and commented “This prestigious honour recognises Kevin’s unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership in advancing healthcare innovation and collaboration. His commitment has significantly enhanced the industry, making a profound impact on the quality of care and medical advancements for more than 30 years. We are incredibly proud of Kevin’s achievements and look forward to his continued contributions to and Medilink Network. Well done, Kevin!”

Sam Whitehouse, CEO High Force Research (Durham) and CEO Lightox (Newcastle) added “As a Medilink Board Director and Chair of the Medilink North-East Advisory Group, I have the privilege of working with Kevin on a regular basis – in fact I have known Kevin since he first started Medilink in Yorkshire over twenty-five years ago. His energy, enthusiasm and passion for helping people to innovate and internationalise, hasn’t waned over the years, and he is still at the forefront of generating new ideas and facilitating change. Kevin very much deserves this award.”

Born in Yorkshire, Kevin is married with two sons and three grandchildren, and he is very much a family man. Outside of work he has been a governor of an inner-city primary school for over twenty-five years and in his spare time he likes the outdoor life, running, walking, or when time allows, enjoying water sports.