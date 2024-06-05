A vegan version of one of the most popular Mediterranean casual dining dishes. Use highly versatile European Rice, grown in Greece, to ensure quality and flavour.

Mediterranean stuffed peppers with rice and vegan sausage

Serves: 5

Preparation time: 18 minutes

Cooking time: 45-50 minutes

Ingredients:

300g European Indica Rice

10 green Bell peppers

200g of your favourite brand of vegan sausage

2 chillis – finely chopped

100g carrots – grated

150g red onion – diced

100g green onion – diced

1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped

300g tomato juice or finely chopped tinned tomatoes

1 tsp dried mint

50ml olive oil

30g capers

20ml apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Slice the sausages and sauté them in a pan with the olive oil over a medium-high heat. Add then grated carrots, diced onions and finely chopped chilli. Cook for 3-4 minutes.

Add the rice, tomato juice, vinegar and simmer for approximately 15 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 108 degrees Celsius.

When the mixture is cooked, remove from the heat and add the herbs and the capers. Mix thoroughly.

Slice the tops off the Bell peppers (do this carefully as the tops become the lids) and core the peppers leaving them whole.

Stuff the peppers with the cooked mixture. Replace the lids.

Place the stuffed peppers in a greased oven dish and bake for 45-50 minutes. Serve hot or cold.

ABOUT EUROPEAN RICE

European Rice is high quality rice grown in Greece since the 1950s and other European countries. There are two varieties: Indica Rice (long rain) and Japonica Rice (medium grain). European Rice has a high nutritional value, being rich in B vitamins, such as Niacin, Thiamine, Riboflavin and Selenium. The EU is both self-sufficient and a net exporter of Japonica rice. All European rice complies with the Integrated Quality Management System for the Agricultural Production of Rice, which is based on good agricultural practices which respect the environment, protect the producer-grower’s health and offer a healthy and safe product for consumers. For more information see: https://www.europeanrice.eu/

