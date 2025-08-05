Meet the new MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome & MINI Aceman Monochrome

MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome and MINI Aceman Monochrome newly available on E derivatives.

Offered in a fixed specification with a choice of either Midnight Black or Nanuq White exterior paint.

Increased level of standard features, including 17” or 18” wheel options, model exclusive multitone interior fabric, heated front seats, Cruise Control, Driving & Parking Assistant and a Rear-View Camera.

Both models available to order now with first deliveries from January 2026, priced from £26,905 OTR.

MINI is excited to announce the new MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome & MINI Aceman Monochrome, available on E derivatives of both models. Offered in a fixed specification, customers can choose between Midnight Black or Nanuq White exterior paintwork, alongside an increased level of standard features across the models including MINI Navigation with Head-Up Display, Wireless Charging and LED Headlights.

Alongside the choice of two colours, both models come with larger wheels as standard; 17” U Spoke Grey alloys on the MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome and 18” Night Flash Spoke Grey alloys on the MINI Aceman Monochrome. Both models also feature a body-coloured roof, creating a seamless look that enhances the overall style of the vehicle.

Moving inside the cabin, a new Anthracite headliner accompanies a brand-new interior pattern debuting on MINI Monochrome models. The new multitone fabric spreads across the front and rear seats, which also feature white and yellow stitching to match the design. The dashboard is draped in a black cloth textile, with the new multitone fabric featuring on the dashboard strap to continue the design throughout the cabin.

Customers benefit from MINI Navigation with Head-Up Display as standard, controlled using the 24cm circular screen, alongside Cruise Control (DCC), Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant and Rear-View Camera. Wireless Charging is also offered, alongside Heated Front Seats and MINI Experience Modes, allowing customers to change the characteristics of the car or cabin based on their mood.

The MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome features a 40.7 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 189 miles*, while the MINI Aceman Monochrome has a larger 42.5 kWh battery which offers an improved range of 192 miles*. Both models support fast DC 75 kW charging for added convenience.

The MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome and MINI Aceman Monochrome are available to order from retailers nationwide now from £26,905 OTR and £28,905 OTR respectively.

For more information on the new MINI Monochrome visit mini.co.uk.