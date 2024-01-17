MEF and PCT collaborate for first time in Hawaii to help empower the mobile ecosystem for the future

For the very first time, the Mobile Ecosystem Forum will be present at Pacific Telecoms Council (PTC) main event in Honolulu on 21st January 2024.

The four Sessions from MEF at PTC on Sunday 21 January are:

Session 1 – Empowering the Future – Unveiling the Status of the Wireless Industry in Mobile Telecom Markets

Session 2 – The 4 Mobile Concerns: Privacy, Security, Trust, Fraud

Session 3 – The Future of Telecom Numbering: Innovations and Trends in a Digital Era

Session 4 – Monetising Mobile Edge – the New Data Hosting Model

Full details:

9:00 – 10:30 – Empowering the Future – Unveiling the Status of the Wireless Industry in Mobile Telecom Markets

This will be an enlightening and comprehensive conference, delving into the current state of the wireless industry, with a primary focus on the dynamic and ever-evolving mobile telecom markets. This session will aim to shed light on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the wireless landscape and foster a deeper understanding of the present and future prospects of mobile telecommunications.

Speakers include:

Dario Betti, CEO – MEF

Steve Legge, CEO & President – netnumber Global Data Services

Dawood Ghalaieny, CEO – ZARIOT

Soren Schafft, Founder & CEO – The Campaign Registry

10:45 – 12:00 – The 4 Mobile Concerns: Privacy, Security, Trust, Fraud

Join our speakers in identifying threats and opportunities in modern telecom. How can we contribute to control spam and enhanced consumer protection in voice and messaging.

With the need for “trusted” partners in the global telecommunications eco-system and understanding exactly who you are doing business with and how that will affect the consumers

Speakers include:

Steve Legge, CEO & President – netnumber Global Data Services

John Bruner, President & CEO – Aegis Mobile

Eddie DeCurtis, Regional CEO Americas – Sekura Mobile

Thais Lima, Vice President of Global Trading and Carrier Relations – Twilio

14:00 – 14:45 – The Future of Telecom Numbering: Innovations and Trends in a Digital Era

This session will explore the evolving landscape of telecom numbering and its transformative impact on the telecommunications industry. Discover the cutting-edge technologies, regulatory shifts, and emerging trends that are shaping the future of telecom numbering. Key topics include: Next-Generation Numbering Systems; Virtual Numbers and Over-the-Top (OTT) Services; 5G and Telecom Numbering; Blockchain and Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs); Regulatory Landscape and Standardization; Enhanced Customer Experience and Personalization; and Industry Insights and Case Studies.

The session is tailored for professionals in the telecommunications sector, regulatory authorities, policymakers, industry analysts, and anyone interested in the future of telecom numbering. Gain valuable insights into the evolving landscape of telecom numbering and prepare for the transformative journey that lies ahead.

Speakers include:

Dario Betti, CEO – MEF

Tim Ward, Sales & Marketing VP – Xconnect

Stefan Heller, Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships – The Campaign Registry

Melissa Blassingame, Senior Director, Business Development – Twilio

15:00 – 15:45 – Mobile Innovations: the latest trends that can change the telecommunications world

In this session we will explore the cutting-edge advancements revolutionising the mobile landscape. Discover the latest trends in 5G, AI-driven applications, IoT integration, and much more, uncovering the future of mobile technology and its transformative impact across industries.

Speakers include:

Dario Betti, CEO – MEF

Eddie DeCurtis, Regional CEO Americas – Sekura Mobile

Paul Wheeler, Regional Vice President North America Carrier Relations – Twilio

For more information see: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/event/mef-ptc24/

Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim.

On Monday 22nd January from 17:30, MEF will be hosting its popular MEF MEET UP Hawai, sponsored by NETNUMBER. This is taking place at The Hideout at The Laylow, where local delicacies, sumptuous food and cocktails will be available whilst you make new business connections and catch up with familiar faces in your network. For more information see: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/event/mef-meet-up-hawaii/

The Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) is a global trade body established in 2000 and headquartered in the UK with members across the world. As the voice of the mobile ecosystem, it focuses on cross-industry best practices, anti-fraud and monetisation. The Forum provides its members with global and cross-sector platforms for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions.

Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at www.ptc.org