The Mobile Ecosystem Forum will be hosting the next MEF Connects event, focused on Mobile IoT, on Tuesday 13th July from 10.30am (UK time) to 17.30pm (UK).

IoT is scaling rapidly towards a forecast of 25 billion connected devices by 2030. Connectivity is at the heart of this growth but put the words ‘IoT’ and ‘connectivity’ in the same sentence and it’s easy for peoples’ minds to leap immediately to thinking about mobile network operators.

But what about enterprises and opportunities with their own private IoT networks? There are huge opportunities for Industrial IoT.

For suppliers, there are abundant opportunities in driving these changes with efficient devices, effective global connectivity, robust security, and sustainable solutions.

Whether you are part of an enterprise, a supplier, or an interested industry player, it is important to understand the developments in this fast-growing market.

During MEF CONNECTS Mobile IoT event you will hear from industry experts on subjects including:

How opportunities are shaping around key geographical areas

The evolving needs of the enterprise around IoT

The development of the IoT connectivity landscape, the emerging competitive environment and how business models need to adapt

How connected vehicles and IoT healthcare offer substantial opportunities for suppliers

The impact of industrial IoT and new ways of working including digital twins and blockchain

The evolution of the technologies that underpin IoT and the impact of 5G

IoT’s green credentials as a sustainable solution

Where the main challenges and opportunities lie for suppliers?

Expert speaks come from a range of companies including:

Kaleido Intelligence, GSMA, KORE Wireless, BAYFU | Bayerische Funknetz GmbH, Transatel, aeris, Sierra Wireless, Apiro Data Ltd, Zariot, BICS, Manadala Insights, Nokia, Pelion, Transforma Insights, Vodafone, Juniper Research, Sensoria Health Inc., plus more…..

ABOUT MEF

MEF (Mobile Ecosystem Forum) is a global trade body established in 2000 and headquartered in the UK with members across the world. As the voice of the mobile ecosystem, it focuses on cross-industry best practices, anti-fraud and monetisation. The Forum provides its members with global and cross-sector platforms for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions.

