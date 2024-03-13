The Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) has launched of MEF RADIO – The Voice of the Mobile Ecosystem.

The new station, hosted and produced by MEF, aims to bring the latest industry news, views, trends and thought leadership to the wider mobile ecosystem.

Featuring daily content on mobile technology, with business and Member news, podcasts, debates, interviews, news updates, industry deep-dives, and content from a variety of MEF’s global expertise-led events, MEF RADIO is the ideal accompaniment to your commute or coffee break, or when you want to get the latest updates, but prefer someone else did the work for you!

To check out MEF RADIO content and its schedule see www.mef.media or download the mobile app from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

“Having cut my teeth in radio early in my career, it has remained a medium that I love. It can reach so many people, wherever they are, whatever they are doing. The power of radio today is how it can represent and unite a community. The Mobile Ecosystem Forum is a community of innovators, entrepreneurs and professionals that want to interact, learn and share. We hope MEF RADIO will become the channel of choice when people want to keep up to date on the issues and trends in their industry.” said Dario Betti, CEO of MEF.

MEF is a global trade body established in 2000. As the voice of the mobile ecosystem, it focuses on cross-industry best practices, anti-fraud and monetisation. MEF provides its members with global and cross-sector platforms for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions.

MEF RADIO is available globally via the Internet and can be accessed from the MEF RADIO app. The app can also be downloaded here https://mobileecosystemforum.com/mef-radio/

ABOUT MEF

MEF (Mobile Ecosystem Forum) is a global trade body established in 2000 and headquartered in the UK with members across the world. As the voice of the mobile ecosystem, it focuses on cross-industry best practices, anti-fraud and monetisation. The Forum provides its members with global and cross-sector platforms for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions.

Web: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mef