MAC International achieve ISO 14001 and ISO 45001

(L-R) Rupert King, Compliance Manager at MAC International, Andrew Scott, Sales Director at MAC International and Martin Crammond, Technical Director at Carney Consultancy

MAC International, a manufacturer of industrial and commercial cleaning equipment and machines, has underlined its commitment to excellence by attaining ISO 14001 environmental management and ISO 45001 health and safety management.

The Darlington-based business, which is already ISO 9001 quality management certified, has been awarded the internationally recognised certifications following a successful and rigorous external audit.

ISO 45001, a standard that specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety management system, provides a framework for organisations to manage risks and improve performance.

ISO 14001 provides a framework for organisations to design and implement environmental management systems to continually improve environmental performance. By adhering to this standard, organisations can ensure they are taking proactive measures to minimise their environmental footprint, comply with relevant legal requirements, and achieve their environmental objectives.

Carney Consultancy Ltd, based in North Shields, assisted MAC International with its bespoke consultancy services and expertise in health and safety practices, particularly within the construction industry.

This milestone comes as MAC International, the UK’s largest independent manufacturer of bespoke static pressure washers which produces all of its machines at its North East headquarters, expands its range of zero emission hot pressure washers following a 315% growth in zero emission pressure washer sales in the last four years.

Simon Ruck, managing director at MAC International, said: “These certifications not only represent a milestone for the business, but they are also a testament to our commitment to creating positive changes and setting industry standards.

“The rigorous 18-month process of working towards these additional two standards has also helped us reduce the carbon footprint and improve health and safety within the workplace.

“As a business, we are committed to improving safety, quality and working conditions for our teams. We will use this achievement to further invest in training and development of products and staff.”

Martin Crammond, Technical Director at Carney Consultancy Ltd, said: “We were pleased to support MAC International in pursuing and achieving these trio of internationally recognised standards, which are hugely significant for them and their clients, as they affirm that they offer assurance of adherence to high standards in quality, health, safety, and environmental responsibility.”