World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm Gets a Lift with New Partnership

Image Caption: James McAlees, Marine Logistics Coordinator at Dogger Bank Wind Farm and James Bright, Managing Director of JK Lifting Equipment.

North East engineering and lifting expert, JK Lifting Equipment, is working with the world’s largest wind farm, Dogger Bank, to enable the safe movement of operation and maintenance equipment.



As part of the lifting and product supply partnership, JK Lifting Equipment has developed a rigging loft specifically for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm. The specially converted shipping container features all the necessary lifting equipment required to support safe heavy lifts and can be used both onshore and offshore when placed on a vessel.

James McAlees, Marine Logistics Coordinator at Dogger Bank Wind Farm, said: “JK Lifting Equipment will play an important role in the operations of the warehouse and logistics function of Dogger Bank, enabling the safe movement of equipment required to operate and maintain the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

“They join a growing number of North East companies bringing specialised technology to the industry-leading project.”

James Bright, Managing Director at JK Lifting, said: “We’re thrilled that Dogger Bank Wind Farm have entrusted us to be its lifting partner – it’s a privilege to be a part of such an exciting and transformative project.

“Dogger Bank recognised our strong track record of quality engineering, providing innovative solutions, developing collaborative working relationships and delivering a comprehensive range of offshore services across the UK, Europe and the North Sea.



“With four decades of lifting expertise, our certified engineers bolster the wind farm’s existing lifting operations, utilising their in-depth sector knowledge to find innovative solutions, in order to quickly and efficiently deliver heavy lifts with minimal disruption.



“Based on the banks of the River Tyne, we’re proud to support Dogger Bank Wind Farm, alongside the region’s growing renewable energy hub and the UK’s Net Zero 2050 target.”

The Dogger Bank offshore Wind Farm is a joint venture partnership between SSE Renewables (40 per cent% ), Equinor (40 per cent%) and Vårgrønn (20 per cent%).

SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, and Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion and during its expected operational life of around 35 years. Vårgrønn provides specialist offshore wind expertise to the project.

The North East of England is a growing UK hub for the global marine, offshore, and renewable sectors. Its North Sea location, as well as the vast experience, knowledge and network of the region’s specialist companies, mean it is attracting growing levels of investment.

JK Lifting, one of the North East’s leading engineering firms, has been helping companies lift well for over 40 years. Founded by John Kesson in 1983, the firm was acquired by James Bright in 2019 to lead the company into its next chapter. Following continued growth, in May 2022 the firm celebrated the opening of its specialist marine base at Port of Blyth.