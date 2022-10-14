October is World Menopause Month, a month dedicated to increasing awareness and knowledge on perimenopause and menopause. The awareness month helps women across the world understand the possible health issues associated when approaching, during, and after menopause. With over 3.1 million menopause related queries in the last month, it is clear women need more information and help with the perimenopause and menopause.

Retirement age in the UK is currently at 66, meaning 8 out of 10 menopausal women are still working and will be for another 15 years. Research revealed that many menopausal women will pass up promotion opportunities as 4 in 5 women believe that the menopause severely affects their work.

West Yorkshire based medical clinic, Evolve Medical are sharing some of the challenges women face whilst experiencing menopause symptoms in the workplace.

Women’s Experiences with Menopause at Work Include:

Hot flushes – especially in meetings and presentations.

Headaches which are affecting concentration.

Insomnia or poor sleep affects quality of work the next day and throughout the week.

Erratic and heavy periods can lead to regular toilet visits or even leaking.

Anxiety over performance and ability.

Low mood affecting work relationships.

Lack of confidence – in your work and overall self esteem.

Poor concentration meaning things may get missed.

In the UK alone, 2 out of 5 women choose to leave work as they don’t feel physically or mentally well enough to work through the affects of menopause. This means that millions of pounds are lost due to experienced workers leaving their industries with menopause related symptoms.

Evolve Medical are sharing expert tips on managing menopause related symptoms whilst in the workplace from their resident doctor, Dr.Ella Russell – also known as ‘The Yorkshire Menopause Doctor’.

Dr.Russell explains the struggles women feel accessing menopause care, “We need to make it easier for women of all ages, backgrounds and cultures to access the information and care they need to be empowered to make decisions about their current and long term health so we can close the gender health gap and prove to women that they do matter.”

What Employers Can Do to Support Menopausal Women in the Workplace

Training

Putting training in place with women and line managers so they understand how the perimenopause and menopause can affect women, especially at work. Support men so that they understand and can have meaningful conversations when required.

Advise and Educate

Providing advice and education around the medical treatment options available for symptoms a woman may be experiencing and ensuring that this is evidence based, safe and effective. Educate managers on symptoms and consequences of the menopause and its impact on work.

Develop Company Policy

Developing company wide policy or supporting policy development to ensure its compliant, equitable and well publicised. Allowing women to be able to take time for a menopause consultation, in order for them to get the right help and medication they need.

Reasonable Adjustments

There are also practical ways in which an employer can help the women in their companies these can include: providing fans for desks; giving ladies desks nearest a window; allowing flexible working; allowing home working and provide staff with a menopause ambassador or group.