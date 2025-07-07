Mercedes-Benz Trucks sparks new life into the music industry’s live future

Three Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 electric trucks enabled headline act Massive Attack to put on a 100% battery electric set at the East London LIDO Festival

The fully electric trucks supported the festival’s net-zero mission and reduce carbon emissions by approximately 50 tonnes

Massive Attack’s Tour manager Jamal Chalabi said: “Electrification and the elimination of fossil fuels must become top priorities for every band.”

In a bold step toward to a more sustainable live music industry, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, in collaboration with AEG and KB Events, played a pivotal role in helping The LIDO Festival achieve its ambition of running entirely on green energy.

Massive Attack headlined the first night of the nine-day East London festival with a set that was achieved with 100% battery electric power. Power for lighting, sound and all the equipment required to put on the show for thousands of festival goers came from batteries.

It was yet another landmark moment in sustainable live performance and the electric atmosphere wasn’t just produced by the bands, it was powering the whole show rather than using power from diesel generators, which is often the case at live events.

Jamal Chalabi, Tour Manager for Massive Attack and Head of Touring for A Greener Future delivered the groundbreaking feat. His vision was to create a net-zero live event and the three eActros 600 Electric Trucks deployed by the festival underscored a powerful message: the future of live music is electric.

This wasn’t Jamal’s first foray into greener touring. His efforts started with the Bring Me The Horizon Tour in 2021, which emerged as the first post-pandemic arena tour to incorporate a sustainability-focused approach. “That tour reduced emissions by 38%,” Jamal noted. “Power, food, and travel were top of the agenda. The music industry was all ears.”

The pandemic pause offered a rare moment of reflection for the live events industry. “Isolation is damaging. It polarises our world,” Jamal said. “Live events are the lifeblood and consciousness of society.”

Following the success of Bring Me The Horizon, Chalabi pushed boundaries even further with Massive Attack’s innovative show at Clifton Downs, Bristol — the band’s first fully battery-electric concert. This performance was not only a technological milestone but a rallying cry for the industry’s shift toward sustainability.

“Food production accounts for 25% of global emissions, and we waste half of what we produce from farm to fork,” Jamal said. “But even with that in mind, it’s our generators, trucking, and travel that demand urgent attention. Electrification and the elimination of fossil fuels must become top priorities for the music and all industries,” he added.

The three Mercedes-Benz eActros 600s, each with a range of at least 500km on a single charge, weren’t just transport, they were the logistical backbone enabling a net-zero, world-class event.

Jamal emphasised the urgency for systemic change: “We’re running out of time. We must go where we need to be — not just meet people where they are. Change is uncomfortable, but essential. The green economy is real, and ‘business as usual’ is no longer an option.”

He added: “The music industry has global influence. It’s a microcosm of society with a voice people listen to. Artists must align their sustainability messaging with real backstage practices. We’ve shown it can be done — and the eActros 600 trucks are central to this new philosophy.”

The eActros 600 was perfect for the LIDO Festival and, as the International Truck of the Year 2025, it was praised by the drivers for its advanced powertrain, aerodynamics, performance and range. The Massive Attack Production Team, headed up by James Baseley also used one of the eActros 600 trucks to transport production from depot to supplier to the arena and finally to the festival, smashing the myth that the recharging infrastructure isn’t there and proving that the future of EV Arena Touring has arrived!

Stuart Jeggo, Sales & Marketing Director of Daimler Truck UK Limited, commented: “Live music relies heavily on the transportation and logistics sector to make these events possible in different locations. We are very pleased that the performance and range of the all-electric eActros has helped to significantly reduce the environmental impact of The LIDO Festival. This is only the start of the work we are doing with the music industry as a whole, and an exciting step forward for the future of sustainable live music events, which is good news for everyone – and the planet.”

“Daimler Truck UK is very grateful to its dealer partners — Euro Commercials, Mertrux Truck & Van, Northside Truck & Van, and Rygor Auto — for providing the eActros 600 trucks. Their support played a key role in shaping the LIDO Festival’s green logistics efforts and advancing our shared commitment to sustainable transport.”