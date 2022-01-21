Now with a 66kWh battery and rapid charging, to keep businesses moving further, faster.

Priced from £ 43,600, excluding VAT and OZEV grant contribution

Combined WLTP range of up to 162 miles*

66kWh battery with Rapid DC charging – max 10-80% charge in 35 minutes†

NCAP Gold 2021 safety rating thanks to Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist and Anti-theft protection package, all included as standard

Enhanced connectivity, with free Mercedes me services

New PREMIUM trim line and option packages extend customer choice

All new Mercedes-Benz Vans, including the new eVito, will now benefit from carbon-neutral production^

Available to order now, with first UK vehicles arriving in March

The next level, fully electric Mercedes-Benz eVito is now available for order by UK customers, with production and first deliveries starting in March.

The new panel van offers significant advances in efficiency, reliability and connectivity. It also offers an impressive 162-mile range^, making electric mobility a feasible proposition for many businesses that have yet to switch from diesel.

What’s more, its 66 kWh lithium-ion battery can be restored to 80% of full usable capacity in just 35 minutes†, using a publicly available rapid charging point. As a result, a short stop to recharge can extend the vehicle’s range by approximately 105 miles (WLTP combined).

AC fast charging to 100% capacity takes six-and-a-half hours using an 11kW Wallbox Type 2 charger, and approximately 20 hours using a regular domestic power outlet. eVito customers can take advantage of Mercedes-Benz Vans’ home charge point offers, which are redeemable via its infrastructure partners EO and New Motion. EO charging can also support customers with depot and business charging rollouts.

As with previous eVito models, gearshift paddles allow drivers to adjust the recuperation mode by which battery charge is extended through the recovery of energy when decelerating. A ‘first’ for the latest version is the DAUTO recuperation mode, which determines whether the van should glide with least possible resistance, or decelerate and recover energy into the battery.

The eVito’s electric motor drives the front wheels, delivering peak and steady outputs of 116 hp and 95 hp respectively, and up to 360 Nm of torque. The 3.2-tonne vehicle offers a payload allowance of up to 807 kg and a maximum load volume of 6.6m3 – the battery is safely housed beneath the floor, so does not impinge on the available space. The cargo area is easily accessed via sliding doors on body sides of the vehicle, as well as from the rear.

Mercedes-Benz Vans is widely acknowledged as the market leader when it comes to safety, and the new eVito achieves a ‘Gold’ rating from the independent crash testing body Euro NCAP. Additions to the outgoing version’s standard specification include Active Brake Assist with pedestrian recognition technology; Attention Assist, which detects drowsiness in the driver and encourages them to take breaks when tired; and Cruise Control with Adaptive speed limiter function.

As with all Mercedes-Benz vans, the eVito comes with a three-year, unlimited mileage warranty, although the battery cover extends to eight years or 160,000 km. Anti-theft protection in the form of double locks and a Thatcham Category 1-approved alarm, and award-winning MobiloVan support with free, round-the-clock emergency roadside assistance including out-of-charge cover, add further peace of mind for customers.

The new van is also equipped as standard with an intuitively-operated, seven-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration, and comes with a three-year subscription to the Mercedes me app. This provides connectivity via digital devices to a variety of services, including remote eCharging, Navigation with Electronic Intelligence, which allows routes to be plotted with reference to public charge points, and live tracking and remote locking.

Drivers can use the pre-conditioning function in the Mercedes me app to programme cooling or heating of their van while it is charging, conserving battery life and maximising range, while simultaneously ensuring the cab temperature is perfectly comfortable from the ‘off’.

To minimise vehicle downtime, Mercedes me also monitors the ‘health’ of critical parts and provides real-time updates on upcoming maintenance requirements that can be relayed remotely to the customer’s official Mercedes-Benz Dealer.

Choice is extended too. Like its predecessor, the new eVito is available in the PROGRESSIVE trimline –standard specification includes air conditioning, a Comfort driver’s seat with heating, a reversing camera, and the AUDIO 30 entertainment system with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Now, though, customers can opt for the enhanced specification of the new PREMIUM line. This adds styling features such as metallic paint with colour-coded bumpers, 17-inch, aerodynamically-optimised light alloy wheels, a chrome grille and a leather-covered steering wheel, along with practical driver aids including PARKTRONIC parking sensors, front fog lights, electrically-folding door mirrors and lumbar support for the seat.

To simplify its offer and provide extra value, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK has also introduced four option packages. These incorporate additional features in attractively priced bundles starting at £432. They are: Load Area Package, Technology Package PLUS, Comfort Package PLUS and Driver Assistance Package.

Prices for new eVito panel van start at £ 43,600 for the L2 PROGRESSIVE variant, excluding VAT and the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) grant contribution, which is currently worth £5,000.

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Head of Electric Mobility, Kevin Ferris declared: “Mercedes- Benz is leading the transition to electric mobility and the new e-Vito takes our electric vans range to the next level. This is an exceptional van that goes further, works harder and keeps businesses moving for longer.”

He continued: “At the end of 2019 Mercedes-Benz Vans was placed fifth by sales volume in the market for electric vans, but a year later we were up to second. In 2021, we maintained this position and more than doubled the number of electric van registrations achieved in 2020.”

“This represents a fantastic performance, but 2022 is going to be even better. While the eSprinter, new eVito panel van and eVito Tourer all excel in their respective market segments, we don’t, at present, offer a small electric van. That changes this year, though, when we also welcome to the UK the first examples of the small eCitan, a joint winner of the coveted International Van of the Year award.”