These beautiful 500 piece jigsaw puzzles explore the interaction between colour and light through the visionary work of Carnovsky. Three different images sit on top of each other, and the resulting picture is unexpected and mesmerising. The colours mix up and the lines and shapes entwine as your eyes try to make sense of what they see. Use the red, green and blue viewing glasses included to isolate each layer of the image, turning one puzzle into three stunning pictures.

All illustrations have been created by the artistic duo Carnovsky, whose RGB artwork was first shown during Milan Design Week in 2010.This mind-bending high quality 500-piece jigsaw puzzle measures 19.7 inches x 19.7 inches when complete.

Don’t forget to scan the QR code to turn your device into a magical viewing lens.

Contents:

500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Artwork Print of Jigsaw

3 Pairs Of Viewing Glasses – Red, Green & Blue

The Ginger Fox Carnovsky 3 in 1 Puzzle costs £14.99 from Amazon also available in Jungle, Ocean and Animal themes.