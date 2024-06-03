Michael Carrick Extends Contract with Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough FC is set to retain the services of their highly-regarded manager, Michael Carrick, as he agrees to a contract extension. Carrick, who has been instrumental in revitalizing the team’s performance since his appointment, is expected to sign a new deal that will secure his future at the Riverside Stadium amid interest from Premier League clubs.

The 42-year-old former Manchester United midfielder has been pivotal in transforming Middlesbrough’s fortunes, leading them to a commendable finish in the Championship despite a challenging season. His new contract reflects the club’s confidence in his leadership and vision for the future.

Additionally, the club has announced that Luke Ayling will be the first summer signing, further strengthening the squad ahead of the next season. Ayling, who played a crucial role during his loan spell, will join Middlesbrough on a permanent basis following the expiration of his contract with Leeds United.

Carrick’s commitment to Middlesbrough provides stability and optimism for the club and its supporters as they look forward to a promising campaign in the pursuit of promotion.

