North East law firm Hay & Kilner has strengthened its business development team with the recruitment of experienced marketeer Michelle McBride.

Michelle is joining the Newcastle-headquartered firm as a senior marketing manager and has worked in the legal sector for more than 15 years.

She has moved to Hay & Kilner from Ward Hadaway, where she had worked her way up to become a campaigns manager, and has particular expertise in the commercial and employment law sectors.

Established in 1946, Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides a full range of legal services to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Michelle McBride, who is from Whitley Bay, says: “I’d heard Hay & Kilner was looking to further enhance its corporate and commercial services, which ties in well with my experience, and it felt like it was an ideal opportunity for my next career move.

“The practice has a lot of exciting plans in the pipeline, which gives me a great deal of scope to develop marketing strategies and ideas that will support them.

“Even though we’re all working remotely at the moment, everyone’s been really welcoming and it’s an exciting time to be taking on this new challenge.”

Jonathan Waters, managing partner at Hay & Kilner Law Firm, adds: “We’ve remained busy over the last few months supporting a wide range of clients through the pandemic challenges they’re facing, but have also been looking to the future about how the firm is going to develop.

“Michelle’s knowledge and ideas will be central to communicating the comprehensive and evolving range of services that our expert teams offer and we’re very glad to have her on our team.”