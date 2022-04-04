Introduction of the New Micra Kiiro Special Version

New Juke Kiiro and Micra Kiiro Special Versions now available for customers to order

Pricing for Micra Kiiro range starts at £18,375 with Juke Kiiro from £24,350

LONDON, UK (25 February 2022) – Following the excitement of the Juke Kiiro and its promotional partnership to support the cinematic debut of The Batman, Nissan is pleased to announce that a Micra Kiiro Special Edition will also be introduced.

This extends the Kiiro badge across Nissan’s compact car line up; offering a design-focused special version which features contemporary and eye catching details.

Both Kiiro special versions are available to order now. Prices for the Micra Kiiro start at £18,375 for manual versions and go up to £19,725 for the automatic CVT model. Juke Kiiro starts at £24,350 for the manual and goes up to £25,850 for the automatic DCT version.

Just 250 units of the limited edition Micra Kiiro will be available to UK customers.

Impressive Design Statement

Kiiro, which is Japanese for yellow, sees yellow trims accenting the range. This will be accompanied by textured Kiiro branded stickers covering the C-pillar of both vehicles.

On Micra, the stylish yellow trims will be included on the front bumper, rear bumper and side panel finishers. These striking details contrast against an Echo Grey body colour and are accentuated by larger glossy black 17” alloy wheels. The rear privacy glass completes the Kiiro look.

The overall statement is a sporty and stylish car with a considered yet distinctive design details.

Equipment Enhancements

Based on an Acenta grade, the Micra Kiiro Special Edition sees the introduction of the Vision Pack as standard, which optimises functionality with the addition of rear parking sensors, navigation, automatic air conditioning and rear power windows.

To maintain the design focus of Kiiro, black cloth trim creates a contemporary and bold interior setting.

With NissanConnect display audio, smartphone integration, intelligent auto headlights and sleek concealed rear door handles, Micra is the ideal city car and the Kiiro Special Edition gives it an exciting and attention grabbing new look.

To learn more about Nissan’s compact car range, visit www.nissan.co.uk.