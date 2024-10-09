Middleton Grange transforms into a spooktacular destination this Halloween!

Shoppers are promised a thrilling experience in Hartlepool this year as Middleton Grange Shopping Centre has announced a Halloween weekender for families and visitors of all ages.

Taking place on Saturday 26th October and Sunday 27th October, the centre will be transformed into a pumpkin playland, brimming with activities, live entertainment and fantastic prizes.

This year’s event promises a wide range of activities that cater to every age group, including free face painting and pumpkin arts and crafts.

Visitors are invited to Central Square in Middleton Grange on both days, from 10am – 5pm on the Saturday and 10am – 3pm on the Sunday.

The Halloween Costume Parade, a highlight of the weekend, will take place from 12 – 1:30pm each day. Children of all ages are encouraged to flaunt their creative costumes as they march through the shopping centre for a chance to win exciting prizes. An independent panel of judges will award prizes for the most imaginative outfits.

Nik McDonald, Centre Manager at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, shared his excitement about the event, saying: “We’re thrilled to host a fantastic Halloween event filled with fun and surprises. It’s an opportunity for families to come together, create special memories and experience the community spirit that Middleton Grange is known for.

“We can’t wait to see all the creative costumes and happy faces!”

To elevate the spooky fun, performances by Miss Toni’s Academy and VA Performing Arts will bring an extra touch of magic to the event, captivating audiences with their talent. Meanwhile, a live DJ will keep the atmosphere electric, filling Central Square with Halloween–themed music.

For parents looking to relax, a chill-out area will be available, offering a cosy space to unwind while children enjoy the activities.

For more information, visit https://middleton-grange.co.uk/ or follow their social media pages for the latest updates and sneak peeks.